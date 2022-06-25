Another Suitor Emerges For Cristiano Ronaldo; Mourinho Interested In Getting CR7 To Roma

After a disappointing season with Manchester United last term, Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours has been making rounds. After links with German champions Bayern Munich, the rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo being pursued by AS Roma is gaining momentum. While Bayern Munich is not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, such is not the case with AS Roma with Jose Mourinho at helm. Mourinho had earlier managed Ronaldo at Real Madrid and will be keen to reunite with the striker.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo sign for AS Roma?

Despite contributing 24 goals in 38 competitive matches, Ronaldo failed to guide Manchester United to Champions League qualification. The case is no different with AS Roma either as they will not be in the Champions League as well next season having finished sixth in Serie A. Former Roma defender Fabio Petruzzi while speaking to Retesport confirmed that AS Roma is “trying everything” to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from United. The Portuguese captain had already played in Italy top-flight division for Juventus. Ronaldo had forced his way out of the Turin-based team last summer to make his return to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with transfer activity

Manchester appointed Erik ten Hag as the manager of the club but his appointment as the manager has not gone down well with Cristiano. According to Sportsbible, at the time of Ten Hag’s appointment, Ronaldo had stated "What I know about (ten Hag) is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time.​ Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

However, publication AS has reported that the Portuguese international is also worried about the transfer activity of the club. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing sixth with just 58 points, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The report states that Ronaldo had made it clear at the time of re-signing for Manchester United that he was looking to win trophies at the club, and with the club enduring a poor season it will be interesting to see if the superstar decides to move back to Italy before this start of the new season.