Ansu Fati’s Father Gets Emotional As Son Takes Over Lionel Messi’s No. 10 At Barcelona

FC Barcelona on Wednesday announced that their forward Ansu Fati will now don the iconic Number 10 jersey for the team, after previously wearing the Number 22 jersey for a season. The shirt number was vacant after their former captain Lionel Messi left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Ansu Fati's father Bori Fati, has recently spoken about his son being given the iconic Number 10, saying that he is very happy and that he has no words to describe what it means that his son has inherited the Number 10 from Lionel Messi.

Bori told Deportes Cuatro, "We are very happy. I have no words to describe what it means that Ansu inherits the 10 from Leo Messi. I have no words. It is a moment of emotion that must be kept forever."

Bori was then seen heading to the Barcelona store at the Camp Nou where he purchased eight shirts from his own money, with his son's name and the new iconic Number 10 on the back. Barcelona shared the news of the teenager's new number on Twitter with an image that showed the 18-year-old wearing the Number 10 jersey. The clip was followed by a caption that read, “Our new number 10. Made in La Masia”. The new shirt will be worn by the youngster for the 2021-22 season.

The iconic No. 10

Previously, Philippe Coutinho was rumoured to be a possible replacement for Lionel Messi's Number 10, but the Brazilian midfielder, who returned to a matchday squad after a long-term injury, chose his favoured number 14. After Coutinho chose his favoured number, Pedri, who plays for Barca as a central midfielder was rumoured to wear the iconic jersey. But the odds went in favour of Fati as he will be donning the jersey from his next match.

During his tenure at the club, Messi's name became associated with the number 10 shirt, as he wrote history while wearing the famous number, which was his since 2008. With Messi's departure, many Barcelona fans demanded that the famous number 10 shirt be retired. However, owing to restrictions imposed by the Spanish Football Federation, the team was compelled to keep the number 10 shirt. Before Messi, the shirt was worn by other legendary players of the club like Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.

(Image Credits: fcbarcelona.com)