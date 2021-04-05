Anthony Martial Injury Update: French Forward Out For The Season? Man United Raise Concern

The first casualties from the international break are in and Manchester United could potentially lose striker Anthony Martial for the rest of the season due to injury. The French forward suffered serious damage while on international duty last month and was replaced by Edinson Cavani in the line-up against Brighton. The 25-year-old limped out of France's 2022 World Cup qualifier clash with Kazakhstan and is staring at a few months on the sidelines. Here's the Anthony Martial Injury update:

Manchester United injury news: Anthony Martial could miss rest of the season with knee injury

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted in the Anthony Martial injury update that the striker could be out for the rest of the season following an injury suffered during the international break. The injury was initially hoped to be a minor knock but was later revealed to be a knee sprain, and the 25-year-old could now face a race against time to be fit for the upcoming European Championships. Solskjaer, while speaking to MUTV over the Manchester United injury news, said, "Unfortunately, he [Martial] sprained his knee with France. But losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when reports from there [France] was that it wasn’t anything serious but it looks a bad one."

Anthony Martial will not only miss Man United's charge for the Europa League title but will also be racing against time to be fit for the upcoming EURO 2021. The 25-year-old was a member of France's squad five years ago at Euro 2016 and was an extra-time substitute in the final as Didier Deschamps' side came up short against Portugal. However, he was not a part of the World Cup 2018 squad, when France lifted the title. Martial has scored seven goals for United overall this season but has just three in 19 appearances in 2021. With Cavani now fit, the Frenchman's injury comes at a crucial time.

Premier League results: Man United vs Brighton highlights

In latest Premier League results, Manchester United clinched yet another comeback win on Sunday, getting the better of Brighton at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Solskjaer's side went down early in the first half courtesy of a goal by ex-Red Devil Danny Welbeck but did well to clinch a trademark comeback win to solidify their stake for a Champions League spot. The Red Devils are second in the Premier League standings, and with Chelsea and Tottenham both dropping points, Man United have a significant advantage and should seal a top-four place.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram)