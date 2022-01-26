Anthony Martial Joins Sevilla On Loan; Did Ronaldo's Arrival Oust Him From Man Utd?

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial finally completed his move to the Spanish side Sevilla FC on loan and will be playing for the team for the rest of the season. As per ESPN report, the deal is a loan with no option to make the move permanent and no fee, with Sevilla FC covering Anthony Martial's salary after he agreed to a wage cut. Sevilla FC currently sit second in the LaLiga table behind leaders Real Madrid.

Anthony Martial transfer: Manchester United forward's struggle with Manchester United ends temporarily

Anthony Martial recently played during Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday. He came off the bench and played a crucial role in Marcus Rashford scoring a stoppage-time goal and getting all three points for Manchester United. After a great start to his Old Trafford career, the French forward has found minutes hard to come by and following the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer the game time has only decreased.

According to Sky Sports report, European football expert, Tom Williams while speaking to the Transfer Talk podcast said, "There are various reasons for him not having hit the heights that United would have hoped. There's been a lot of instability since he came to the club. He's played under four different managers, not all of whom have been his biggest fans - you think notoriously of Jose Mourinho. He's had injury problems. There's debate about his best position - is he best on the left or is he best through the middle?"

"There's obviously competition for places at United. I think one of the things that perhaps gets overlooked a bit is how unfortunate Marcus Rashford's emergence has been for Martial, because they're such similar players. But also you've got Mason Greenwood, you've got (Edinson) Cavani and now Cristiano Ronaldo," he said.

He added, "He obviously needs to move. Ronaldo arriving was probably the death knell for his United career as the first-choice centre-forward. You suspect that, for both parties, the best thing is for him to move on."

Anthony Martial Manchester United career

Anthony Martial arrived at Manchester United from Monaco in 2015 under Louis van Gaal. He was considered as one of the hottest properties during that period but failed to make an impact at Manchester United following his arrival. To date, France forward has scored 79 goals in 269 games for the club. He has a contract at Old Trafford until 2024 with the option of another year after signing an extension in January 2019.