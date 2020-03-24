The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anthony Martial Reveals New 'quarantine Bald' Look; Social Media Goes Berserk

Football News

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has stunned social media by going bald during the lockdown period in the UK. Fans compared Martial to Thierry Henry.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anthony Martial

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is not known for his outlandish haircuts or for out-of-the-box style. The Frenchman has sported almost the same look since he moved to England from Monaco. However, the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has apparently forced a massive change in style for the Frenchman. 

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson Has An Epic Reaction To Solskjaer Taking Off Anthony Martial; Watch

Anthony Martial new look: Anthony Martial Instagram

 

Man United news: Anthony Martial new look

Stuck in isolation with his family, Anthony Martial took to social media to show off his new look to the fans. The 24-year-old bizarrely opted to get rid of all his hair to sport a new bald look. Martial shared a picture of himself along with his wife and daughter to highlight his new bald look. And unsurprisingly, Manchester United fans are left stunned. 

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man United: Watch Gary Neville Get FURIOUS At Anthony Martial's Miss

Anthony Martial Instagram post: Old Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthony Martial (@martial_9) on

Here are some of the hilarious reactions to Anthony Martial new look

Anthony Martial new look: Some fans aren't ready for a change

 Meanwhile, some find a resemblance to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Or maybe Wayne Rooney or Ronaldo Nazario. Uncanny resemblance?

Also Read | Anthony Martial Feels Jose Mourinho Shouldn't Have Criticised Him In Front Of Everybody

Man United News: Premier League coronavirus lockdown

Coming back to football, Manchester United and rest of the Premier League are under lockdown as the UK tries to combat the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the country. It was earlier reported that Manchester United could resume training as early as April 10. However, this date is likely to be pushed back as the UK continues to struggle to contain COVID-19.

According to the British media, Premier League clubs are not expected to resume full training until May 1. With the FA opting to extend the 2019-20 season indefinitely, it is reported that the Premier League clubs 'don't expect to return to action until June'.

Also Read | Paul Scholes Criticises Anthony Martial For His Inability To Get Inside The Box

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN