Anthony Martial Reveals New 'quarantine Bald' Look; Social Media Goes Berserk

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is not known for his outlandish haircuts or for out-of-the-box style. The Frenchman has sported almost the same look since he moved to England from Monaco. However, the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has apparently forced a massive change in style for the Frenchman.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson Has An Epic Reaction To Solskjaer Taking Off Anthony Martial; Watch

Anthony Martial new look: Anthony Martial Instagram

Anthony Martial took it all off 🪒 pic.twitter.com/34HW4bhQCH — utdreport (@utdreport) March 23, 2020

Man United news: Anthony Martial new look

Stuck in isolation with his family, Anthony Martial took to social media to show off his new look to the fans. The 24-year-old bizarrely opted to get rid of all his hair to sport a new bald look. Martial shared a picture of himself along with his wife and daughter to highlight his new bald look. And unsurprisingly, Manchester United fans are left stunned.

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man United: Watch Gary Neville Get FURIOUS At Anthony Martial's Miss

Anthony Martial Instagram post: Old Look

Here are some of the hilarious reactions to Anthony Martial new look

Anthony Martial new look: Some fans aren't ready for a change

The streets aint ready for bald martial — Patrick👹🇳🇴 (@PatrickHellese1) March 23, 2020

The world ain't ready for bald Anthony Martial https://t.co/CfIEUZpobU pic.twitter.com/TblWGH0vbr — Sameer (@CurryKhn99) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, some find a resemblance to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

prime henry incoming — Jacob Jarvis (@JacobJarvis20) March 23, 2020

He’s actually so similar to Henry it’s mad😂 — spikez💯 (@UtdSpikez) March 23, 2020

Or maybe Wayne Rooney or Ronaldo Nazario. Uncanny resemblance?

Anthony martial has gone bald, if u know what I mean 🔥🔥🔥#mufc pic.twitter.com/salbU9FKWu — Bernardomayne 💯 (@bernardomayne) March 23, 2020

Looks like someone's entered the Bald Rooney Phase!🔥 pic.twitter.com/zKU8JWKEzY — Abhimanyu Nagrani (@abhimanyu9499) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Anthony Martial Feels Jose Mourinho Shouldn't Have Criticised Him In Front Of Everybody

Man United News: Premier League coronavirus lockdown

Coming back to football, Manchester United and rest of the Premier League are under lockdown as the UK tries to combat the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the country. It was earlier reported that Manchester United could resume training as early as April 10. However, this date is likely to be pushed back as the UK continues to struggle to contain COVID-19.

Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta — The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020

According to the British media, Premier League clubs are not expected to resume full training until May 1. With the FA opting to extend the 2019-20 season indefinitely, it is reported that the Premier League clubs 'don't expect to return to action until June'.

Also Read | Paul Scholes Criticises Anthony Martial For His Inability To Get Inside The Box