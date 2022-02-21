Antoine Griezmann Could Make Sensational Return To Barcelona From Atletico: Report

French football star Antoine Griezman has been linked with reports about a sensational return to Barcelona from fellow La Liga team Athletico Madrid. Griezman currently plays for Atletico, having joined the team for his second stint in August 2021 on a loan deal, following his two-season spell at the Camp Nou. However, he has had a poor season with Atletico so far in 2021-22, with eight goals in 22 matches across all competitions, and as per El Nacional, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s loan deal can conclude at the end of the current season.

Griezmann’s contract with Atletico states that the team can only keep him if they use him in 50% of the matches he is available in. If they reach the criteria, the club can activate the €40million option in his contract to buy him. However, if the club chooses not to activate the purchase clause, Griezmann may make a return to the Camp Nou. During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season, the footballer contributed with 52 goal-scoring efforts, which included 35 goals alongside 17 assists in 102 matches.

Uncertainties around head coach Diego Simeone’s future with Atletico Madrid

At the same time, coach Diego Simeone’s uncertain future at Atletico Madrid also makes Griezmann’s exit more possible. Simeone is known to be fond of Griezmann, who wants him to continue at the club.

However, the Los Rojiblancos’ poor performance in the season makes it tougher for the coach to extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 30-year-old has scored 141 goals, assisted 53 goals in 276 matches for Atletico in both his stints so far.

Will Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez welcome back Antoine Griezmann?

On the other hand, Griezmann might be up for a sensational return to the Catalan side as Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez is expected to be happy with the inclusion. Although reports suggest that Barcelona is unwilling to have Frenchman back as his €40 million price tag can be useful to rope in new players. Meanwhile, Griezmann’s work rate and experience for playing for the team will work in favour of his return.

