Antoine Griezmann Discloses How France Will Counter Messi And Argentina In World Cup Final

France forward Antoine Griezmann has opened up on the prospect of facing Argentine great Lionel Messi in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Speaking to reporters ahead of the summit clash, Griezmann revealed how his side is planning to tackle Messi, who has displayed great form in Qatar. Griezmann said any team that has Messi in the squad is a "totally different proposition" but added that they will train hard and will be well prepared to handle the threat.

"Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition. All of the matches we have seen Argentina play, we know how they play - they are difficult. They seem to be on top form, there isn’t only Messi - they have a strong side around him. We know it is going to be a tough game and they are going to have the support of the crowd. We will [train hard and] see how we can hurt them, we will be well prepared," Griezmann was quoted as saying to reporters at a press conference by fifa.com.

Messi at World Cup 2022

Messi is currently the joint-leading goal-scorer of the tournament with five goals in six matches. The 35-year-old also has three assists to his name, the joint-most of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Messi scored a goal and assisted Julian Alvarez in Argentina's 3-0 semifinal triumph over Croatia, helping his country advance to its sixth World Cup final, its second in eight years. The last time Argentina played a World Cup final was back in 2014 when the South American side lost to Germany.

Messi has already confirmed that the Qatar World Cup will be his last appearance at the tournament for Argentina. He recently surpassed Argentine legends Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta to become the leading goal-scorer for his country at the World Cup.

France, on the other hand, reached their second successive World Cup final after defeating Morocco 2-0 in their semifinal clash on Thursday. France is currently eyeing to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy. They will be up against Messi-led Argentina in the summit clash on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Image: AP

