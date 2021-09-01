The pre-season transfer deadline has been reached and in the last few hours, we've seen some shocking transfers! This season has been a whirlwind with Lionel Messi leaving his two-decade-long club Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his home turf Manchester United after 12 years. However, transfer deadline day is always full of drama and a flurry of last-minute ins and outs, so here's how the dramatic transfer window closed -

Antoine Griezmann

In a shocking turn of events, Antoine Griezmann has re-joined his previous club Atletico Madrid. However, the player has not completely departed with Barca, since he's been sent back on a season's loan with an obligation for the transfer to become permanent for €40m (£34.4m). Griezmann left Atletico for Barcelona in 2019 when the latter bought him on a €120m deal.

Sergio Aguero, Luuk De Jong and more

In addition, Sky Sports also confirmed that Barcelona's Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have agreed to salary cuts for their newly added member, Sergio Aguero. La Liga's financial fair play regulations have made the season quite difficult for Barcelona since Messi had to leave the club despite reportedly agreeing to less than half the wages he usually makes.

Barcelona's transfer deadline day has been quite busy as they completed the sale of the right-back Emerson Royal to Tottenham on a five-year deal for €25m, according to The Guardian. The club also sold midfielder Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig for an initial €16m, with up to €6m to be followed.

In addition, FC Barcelona has signed Sevilla striker Luuk De Jong to replace Antoine Griezmann. The 31-year-old was reportedly seeing less and less playtime at Sevilla and could refuse a move to Barca, especially since the latter put him in the first team. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has previously worked with De Jong and has admired the striker for a long time. It remains to be seen how these transfers will work out for the club.

Saul Niguez

While Atletico sees the return of Griezmann, the club has also reportedly agreed to let go of star midfielder Saul Niguez! According to Sky Sports, Saul Niguez has reportedly joined Chelsea, on a loan. The Blues will reportedly pay Atletico Madrid a £3.4m loan fee and have the option to make the deal permanent for £30m next summer. The 26-year-old Spaniard was part of Atletico's first team last season and helped the team in winning the title.

