Antoine Griezmann Posts Heartfelt Farewell Message To Barca Fans After Atletico Transfer

French star Antoine Griezmann made a last-minute return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona, after leaving the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in 2019 for a transfer fee of €120 million on Tuesday night, as the transfer window ended. However, with the Catalans facing financial constraints, they have transferred Griezmann on a season-long loan to Atletico with an obligation to complete the deal for €40 million (£34.4m). Following the 2018 World Cup winner's departure, he took to his Instagram handle to bid farewell to Barcelona fans.

Antoine Griezmann's heartfelt Instagram post for Barcelona fans

Antoine Griezmann was brought to Barcelona as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, who departed the club in 2020. Despite two years of joining the club, the French star never seemed settled at the Nou Camp. With Barcelona set to sell Griezmann for €40 million, they would be selling him for one-third of the price they initially bought him for. The 2018 World Cup winner will depart the La Liga giants after playing 102 games and scoring 35 goals. After his departure, he took to his Instagram handle to post an emotional message.

Antoine Griezmann's Instagram post read (translated from Spanish), "Dear Culers, I say goodbye thankful for your love. I gave everything for this shirt. I've been involved with this great club and I'm leaving sad for not having been able to enjoy more with you in the stands, but I'm proud to have been one of yours." Meanwhile, his original Instagram post can be seen below.

Antoine Griezmann follows Lionel Messi in exiting Barcelona

If Lionel Messi's exit from the club was not enough for Barcelona fans, they now have to deal with the exit of Antoine Griezmann. Messi left the Nou camp after 21 years of success as the La Liga giants were unable to offer him a new contract despite both parties reportedly having agreed on the terms. It was reported that La Liga's financial fair play rules would not permit the Catalans to register the six-time Ballon d'Or winner due to the clubs' staggering debts. Barcelona's debts of more than a billion dollars are no secret as the financial situation was revealed by club president Joan Laporta in a press conference.