Antoine Griezmann Puts Barcelona In Pole Position To Win LaLiga In Sensational Turnaround

Barcelona's hopes for regaining the LaLiga title received a major boost over the weekend after Antoine Griezmann's heroics earned Ronald Koeman and co. an important three points. The win was a huge moment in the LaLiga title race as fellow contenders Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both dropped points, handing Barcelona the advantage to clinch the division. Barcelona are third in the LaLiga standings, just two points off leaders Atletico Madrid with a game in hand.

Antoine Griezmann leads Barcelona as LaLiga title race heats up

Barcelona have turned their campaign around in 2021 with Ronald Koeman's side playing some eye-catching football and bringing themselves back in contention for major honours. While they were eliminated from the Champions League, Barcelona clinched the Copa Del Rey and are in the running to clinch a double with advantage on their side in the LaLiga title race. Blaugrana clinched an important 2-1 win at Villarreal over the weekend, with Antoine Griezmann scoring a brace to get the three points which could be monumental come to the end of the season.

The French international has been in fine form which has coincided with Barcelona's change in fortunes and the World Cup winner is keen to see his side lift the trophy at the end of the season. He scored the equaliser against Villarreal, after Samuel Chukwueze had given the hosts a lead in the 26th minute. Griezmann followed it up with another goal 10 minutes before half-time, which eventually proved to be the winner in a 2-1 win. The Frenchman now has 11 goals in LaLiga this season, to go with the six assists he has in the competition.

Speaking to Marca in his post-game interview, Griezmann said, “We all want to win La Liga. There are four teams that we fight with and we will try to win every game. It will not be easy, but we have a group here ready to achieve it". The World Cup winner further mentioned that his former side Atletico Madrid were putting out a strong fight for the title but it is in Barcelona's hands and they have to win every game at hand. Blaugrana's hopes were further elevated after Atletico Madrid succumbed to a defeat over the weekend, with their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings just cut to two points.

The Rojiblancos could still be in the run in with a clash against Barcelona coming up, on May 8. Barcelona's other games include clashes against Valencia, Levante, Celta Vigo and Eibar.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona Twitter)