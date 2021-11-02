Antonio Conte Announced As New Tottenham Hotspur Manager

After a day of speculation and rumours, Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspurs have announced Italian tactician Antonio Conte as their newly appointed manager. Conte has signed a deal that will keep him with Tottenham till the summer of 2023 with an option to extend.

Tottenham's official statement read, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend."

Conte said that he was extremely happy to return to coaching and that too with a Premier League club that has high ambitions. He said that the club has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

Conte spoke to Tottenhamhotspurs.com and said, "I am extremely happy to return to coaching and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again. Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach."

Prior to this Conte had won the Series A with Inter Milan and also had a stint at Chelsea where he won the Premier League title and the FA Cup so it will be interesting to see how things play out with him as Tottenham's new coach.

Conte reveals why he did not join in the summer

Conte was also rumoured for the Tottenham job in the summer but for reasons unknown at the time he chose not to sign and Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed instead. Nuno was sacked a few days back after a series of poor performances from the club. Conte has now revealed why he chose not to sign and said that last season he had just parted ways with Inter Milan and it was too recent for him to move back into a coaching role but this time after the continued perseverance of Tottenham CEO Daniel Levy he has agreed to join the London club.

Conte said, "Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching. But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark."

Image: Tottenhamhotspurs.com