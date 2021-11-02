Antonio Conte To Be Named Tottenham Manager After Nuno Espirito Santo's Sacking: Report

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is set to make Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspurs after being handed a contract by the London club. Conte will take place of former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santos who was sacked by the club following a poor start to the campaign. Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici has been chasing Conte and finally managed to convince him to take over the coaching role.

Antonio Conte set to be named Tottenham coach

The news about Antonio Conte set to be named as Tottenham manager was confirmed by noted journalist Fabrizio Romano via his Twitter handle. He tweeted that Antonio Conte's contract will Tottenham will run until June 2023 and both parties will sign on paper on Tuesday after the verbal agreement was completed between both parties.

Antonio Conte to Tottenham, confirmed and here we go. The contract until June 2023 will be signed on Tuesday. The verbal agreement is now completed. He’s back in the Premier League. ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC



Fabio Paratici wanted him since June and changed Conte’s mind. Incredible work. #Conte pic.twitter.com/2TnHBwyq0A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2021

Antonio Conte record with Chelsea FC in Premier League

Antonio Conte spent two very successful seasons at Chelsea ever since he was brought prior to the start of the 2016/17 Premier League season and the Italian tactician did exceedingly well as they clinched the league title that season. He won the Premier League Manager of the Month three months in a row for the team's performance in October, November, and December 2016. He also went on to win the Premier League Manager of the Season award. They also made it to the FA Cup final but ended up losing that to Arsenal.

In his next season though he rectified that by getting them to the final again but he won it that time around. However, he parted ways with the club after that season. He went to Inter Milan and made them win the Serie A title pipping Juventus along the way. Coming to Antonio Conte Premier League record as Chelsea manager the Italian was pretty decent as he won 51 games out of 76, drew 10 and lost 15 of them. In the process, his Blues' team scored 147 goals and conceded 71.

Nuno Espirito Santos record at Tottenham

Nuno Espirito Santos managed Tottenham in17 games across all competitions in which the team recorded nine wins, one draw and seven losses. Ou to the seven defeats, five of them came in the Premier League against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham. Overall Tottenham had the second-worst totals in both shots and chances created in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santos, who also has the unwanted record of the most defeats by three goals or more in the division so far this season.