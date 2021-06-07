Antonio Conte Won't Be Joining Tottenham, Here Is Why

Antonio Conte is one of the best managers in world football and he has once again proved it after winning the Seria A with Inter Milan. The Italian manager helped Inter win their first Scudetto in over a decade, but that didn't help him keep his job at Milan as he left the club less than a week after lifting the trophy. His exit from Inter was shocking news to the fans as well as players and it opened the doors to all the top European clubs who wanted his services to help their teams compete for trophies. Tottenham, who sacked Jose Mourinho after a disappointing season offered Antonio Conte a deal but it collapsed after failed negotiations between the manager and the club.

Conte Spurs deal

Antonio Conte is known to be a manager with a lot of demands and he put forth the same in front of Daniel Levy and Spurs, but it was not appreciated. Many reports suggest that Conte wanted to boost the squad as the current squad of the north London side was not ready to compete for trophies. Conte was also not ready to work with some talented young players which led to the deal getting called off. According to Fabrizio Romano, Conte wanted to bring 4 staff members to Tottenham and it is believed that there was a 3 million euros' difference in salary proposals which led to further disagreements.

Antonio Conte is not joining Tottenham at current conditions, confirmed. He’s not convinced about project and staff members. Big difference on salary proposal too. ⚪️🚨 #THFC



Paratici is expected to accept Spurs job.



Spurs will look for different managers, as per @matt_law_dt. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

Spurs who were in talks to hire Fabio Paratici as their Director of Football was also involved in the Conte Spurs deal, but nothing worked for the London club as Conte was very adamant about his demands being met. The former Juventus coach has won trophies at all the places he has been to and he wished to do the same at Tottenham, It would need some big changes and Daniel Levy was not very happy about it. After the failed talk with Tottenham, Conte is said to be taking a year off from football but with many clubs still looking for a head coach, anything could be possible.

Next Tottenham manager

‘Pochettino NOT leaving’, PSG on same position despite Tottenham talks. ⚪️ #THFC



...and that’s it: Pochettino has been directly involved in Wijnaldum’ turnaround to join PSG.



Poch called Gini several times, they met in 2016 as Poch wanted him at Spurs. Now, together in Paris 🇫🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2021

According to reports, Spurs have also approached their former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, to come back to north London but those talks have been put to rest by PSG, who hijacked the Gini Wijnaldum deal from Barcelona. Pochettino is said to have been the main reason behind it.

Spurs have also been linked with Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag, who was on the original list of candidates Spurs had shortlisted Ten Hag for the job, but after his contract was renewed at Ajax, the Premier League club moved on to search for other options. But it looks like Tottenham will try and get Ten Hag to north London. His ability to play with a young team was seen after the success he has had with Ajax since his appointment at the Dutch club in 2017.

Picture Credits: AP