Antonio Conte's Managerial Record: A Look At Titles Won With Juventus, Chelsea And Inter

Tottenham Hotspur took to their social media handles to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as the club's head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend. The London outfit sacked coach Nuno Espirito Santos on Sunday, 31 October 2021, after the club suffered a horrific 3-0 defeat to Manchester United at home.

With the Italian boss now set to take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, here is a look at Antonio Conte's managerial record from his time at Juventus to Inter Milan. The 52-year old has won titles in Serie A, including a hattrick of Scudettos with Juventus and a Premier League with Chelsea, among several other feats.

Antonio Conte's managerial record

From beginning his managerial career as an assistant in Siena in 2005 to helping top clubs of Italy and England win domestic titles, Antonio Conte has achieved it all. His first major managerial breakthrough came in 2011 when he had the opportunity to coach Serie A giants Juventus.

Although the Italian had never managed a club that was accustomed to lifting trophies, he managed the pressure exceptionally well when he took over the job at the Bianconeri. In his first season, Conte won his first Serie A title with Juventus before repeating the feat in the next two years. He ended his stint in Turin by winning an outstanding 102 games from just 151 matches (34D, 15L). After his third full season with the club, the 52-year old resigned to take charge of the Italian national team.

During his coaching reign for the national side from 2014 to 2016, he led the team to the Euro 2016 with an unbeaten qualification record. Moreover, during the tournament, the Azzuri topped their group and also defeated defending champions Spain in the Round of 16 before losing to Germany on penalties. During his coaching career in Italy, he won 14 matches from 25 (7D, 4L).

After being disappointed by being knocked out of Euro 2016, Conte took over the managerial job at Premier League heavyweights Chelsea. In his very first season, the Italian showcased his tactical genius by shifting to a back three and helping the Blues win the elusive Premier League title. Although his contract at Stamford Bridge was scheduled to last until the summer of 2018, his stay was cut short by a year as Chelsea won the FA Cup in his second season, but missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League. At the Blues, he had an exceptional record of winning 69 games in 106 matches (17D, 20L).

With his stay at Chelsea cut short, Conte took a sabbatical from the game and returned to management in 2019 with Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan. Although he was close to winning the Scudetto in his first year in charge, he finally achieved the feat in his last season with the club in 2021. The Italian ended his stint with Inter, having won 64 games in 102 matches (23D, 15L). It remains to be seen if he can replicate similar success at Tottenham now, having won the Premier League with London rivals, Chelsea, before.