Antwerp Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

Ivan Leko's Royal Antwerp will face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur for their Matchday 2 Europa League Group J clash on Thursday, October 29. The game between Antwerp and Tottenham is scheduled to kick off at 6:55 pm local time (11:25 pm IST) at the Bosuilstadion Stadium. Here's a look at the Antwerp vs Tottenham team news, Antwerp vs Tottenham live stream details and our Antwerp vs Tottenham prediction ahead of the game.

Antwerp vs Tottenham prediction and preview

On the other hand, Antwerp have also had a bright start to their Europa League campaign, having beaten Ludogorets 2-1 on Matchday 1. Ivan Leko's side also recorded a 3-2 win over Beerschot over the weekend and moved to the top of the table on the Belgian Pro League. Based on the recent form results of both teams, our Antwerp vs Tottenham prediction is a 3-1 win for Spurs.

Tottenham had a positive start to their Europa League Group J, coasting past LASK on Matchday 1. Goals from Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and an own goal from Andres Andrade got Spurs all the three points on offer. The North London giants also recorded a 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League over the weekend and will head into the game brimming with confidence. Spurs are also unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions.

Antwerp vs Tottenham team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Leko might opt to make a few changes to his starting line-up that recorded a win over Beerschot over the weekend. Ritchie De Laet could start in a three-man backline, while Aurelio Buta might come into the side at wing-back.

Tottenham have no major injury concerns heading into their clash against Antwerp but Mourinho may opt to shuffle his team to rest some key players. The 'Special One' has confirmed a start for Gareth Bale, who might link up with Carlos Vinicius in attack alongside Erik Lamela. Dele Alli may also feature for Spurs during the game against Antwerp.

Champions League live stream details: How to watch Antwerp vs Tottenham live in India?

In India, the Antwerp vs Tottenham live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (11:25 pm IST). The Antwerp vs Tottenham live stream will also be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Royal Antwerp, Tottenham Hotspur Instagram