Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in their third pre-season friendly match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Tuesday. United have made a bright start to their life under new manager Erik ten Hag with two win in two matches. United routed Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok while recorded another impressive 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory at their home stadium. Now they would look to continue their marauding form when they face Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace in Melbourne. But one question that might be on the minds of all United fans is about the availability of new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Will Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez play?

Unfortunately for the Manchester United fans, Christian Eriksen or Lisandro Martinez will not be joining the Red Devils for the Crystal Palace match. The duo have been left out of the squad for the pre-season tour of Australia.

Both players have onlyy recently signed for the club with Eriksen coming in on Friday and Martinez still to undergo a medical and obtain his UK work visa.

Manchester United beat Melbourne Victory 4-1

Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat the A-League’s Melbourne Victory 4-1 as new manager Erik ten Hag’s winning start to the preseason continued before a crowd of 74,157 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Three days after United beat Liverpool 4-0 to open its overseas tour in Bangkok, the Victory took advantage of some apparent jet lag by the visitors to grab a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when Chris Ikonomidis scored.

But United led at halftime after a deflected Scott McTominay strike and a close-range Anthony Martial goal.

The Dutch manager, hired by the English Premier League team in April, changed all 10 outfield players at halftime, just as he did against Liverpool. Marcus Rashford’s finish from an Eric Bailly through ball provided the highlight of the second half that ended with an own goal from Tahith Chong’s cross.

United next plays on Tuesday against Crystal Palace, also at Melbourne, before it faces Aston Villa next Friday in Perth, Western Australia.

(with AP inputs)