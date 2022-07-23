Are Lionel Messi And Neymar Playing For PSG Against Urawa Reds? Here's An Update

Paris Saint-Germain are all set to face Urawa Reds in their second match of the ongoing Japan Tour 2022 at the Saitama Stadium on Saturday. PSG heads into the match on the back of a 2-1 win against Kawasaki Frontale, where Argentine superstar Lionel Messi made a goal-scoring contribution. Messi opened the score sheet of the match at the 32nd minute, before Arnaud’s Kalimuendo strike at the 58th minute took the team through to victory.

While Sergio Ramos and Djeldi Gassama scored for PSG in their first club-friendly match against Quevilly-Rouen on July 15, fans around the globe would be now hoping to see Neymar Jr. adding goals to his tally in Saturday’s match. Messi and Neymar are part of PSG’s squad for the Japan Tour 2022, alongside other stars like Kylian Mbappe and Marco Veratti, and were spotted practicing ahead of the game against Urawa Reds. Having said that, the former Barca teammates can be expected to play the game against Urawa Reds, as they prepare for the upcoming Ligue 1 2022-23 season.

PSG eye Champions League glory in the 2022-23 season

PSG won the Ligue 1 2021-22 title but had to face disappointment in the Champions League. They were defeated by an aggregate score of 2-3 against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 matches and were knocked out of the tournament. This led the team management to sack Mauricio Pochettino from the managerial position and appoint Christophe Galtier as their new head coach.

Lionel Messi's sensational move to PSG and what followed

Messi made a sensational move to PSG last year after ending his 21-year-long spell at Barcelona, during which, he picked up a total of seven Ballon d’Or trophies. However, he suffered with dismal form after moving to the French Capital as he managed to score only six goals and 14 assists, representing the team in 26 Ligue 1 matches. However, he has already scored a goal for the team in their pre-season tour and is expected to continue doing so.

On the other hand, Neymar had an injury-hit 2021-22 season, as he represented the team in only 22 Ligue 1 games during the season. He managed to contribute with only 13 goals and 22 assists in 22 Ligue 1 games while returning with no goals in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. However, he is now looking to get back into form before the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season begins in August.

(Image: @psg/Instagram)