'Are You Watching, Harry Kane?': Tottenham Fans Troll Striker Post Spurs Beat Man City

Tottenham Hotspur registered their first two points in the ongoing 2021/22 edition of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over the title-holders Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Neither of the teams could succeed in breaking the deadlock in the first half. However, South Korean forward Son Heung-min found the back of the net in the 55th minute for the Spurs. That turned out to be the lone yet decisive goal of the contest as the reigning champions could not manage an equaliser.

Even though Tottenham emerged triumphant on Sunday evening, the focus was on the fans who put one of the team's star players, Harry Kane, on notice. It has been reported that Harry Kane wishes to part ways with the North London-based club in favour of a move to Man City.

The move for some reason or the other was not well received by the Spurs fans and they made it clear that the club can do wonders even without his presence as they started chanting "Are you watching, Harry Kane?" from the stands.

Here are some of the reactions:

Tottenham fans making their feelings clear with a loud chant of: "Are you watching Harry Kane." #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) August 15, 2021

The entire stadium is now singing "Are you watching, Harry Kane?" — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) August 15, 2021

"Are you watching Harry Kane?" reverberates around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. #THFC fans very, very loud. Spurs terrific (going into 4 mins' added time) #TOTMCI — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 15, 2021

Spurs vs Man City: Harry Kane watches the match from the stands

Harry Kane was left out of the Tottenham squad to face Manchester City in their Premier League season opener amid speculation that the player might leave the club in the coming days. The English striker was a long absentee having arrived for training only on Friday following his long holiday and has been deemed as not fit enough to play the clash. He was seen watching the match from the stands.

Kane has been one of the biggest talking points with Manchester City clearly interested in the player and had also lined up a £100 million ($139m) offer to bring the player into The Cityzens fold. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is considering selling the England international and sees the player as a key member of the team. Harry Kane was exceptional last season and topped the Premier League's goal scorer and assist charts.