ARG Vs BRA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Preview Ahead Of Copa America 2021 Final

Lionel Messi's Argentina are set to take on Neymar's Brazil in the final of the Copa America 2021 which will be played at the Maracana stadium. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 11 at 5:30 AM IST. Here's our take at Argentina vs Brazil Dream11 prediction, Argentina vs Brazil top picks, and Argentina vs Brazil Dream11 Team predicted XI.

ARG vs BRA match preview

Neymar and Messi played together at Barcelona they won many trophies together, however, when it comes to the battle of supremacy in the prestigious continental tournament both players are yet to lift the Copa America. Neymar suffered eliminations both in the 2011 and 2015 editions and was ruled out of the 2019 edition due to torn ankle ligaments as he watched his teammates lift the trophy from the sidelines. He will be hoping to finally end his drought of lifting the continental silverware by beating his best friend (Messi) team in the final.

Messi on the other hand will look to slay the demon at the same stadium where his Argentina team was beaten by Germany in the 2014 World Cup final courtesy of Mario Gotze goal. Not only the World title, but the continental title has also eluded the Barcelona superstar. Messi was unfortunate to have lost the finals to Chile in 2015 and 2016, on penalties following 0-0 draws. The icon will have yet another shot at glory, however, the question remains whether he would be lucky the third time around.

Argentina vs Brazil top picks

Lionel Messi: The superstar forward will be keen to end his title drought with Argentina by finally lifting the trophy for his country. The 34-year-old has been in sensational form at the 2021 Copa America, scoring four goals and registering five assists in just six matches. Once again he will be leading the team from the front and will look to cap off his amazing performance with a title

Emiliano Martinez: The goalkeeper was the reason behind Argentina making it through to the finals after his heroic performance against Colombia in the semi-final. The Aston Villa shot-stopper saved three penalty shots to lead his team toward the finale. The onus will be on him to keep out the likes of Neymar, Lucas Paqueta, and Richardson if Argentina has to win the trophy.

Neymar: The forward will look to bring an end to the Copa American drought and there is not a better place to do it than his home ground of Maracana. Brazil lifted the trophy last year without their talisman but this time PSG forward will want to ensure that the crown stays back home.

Argentina vs Brazil dream11 team predicted XI

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Papu Gomez

Brazil: Ederson Moraes, Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Fred, Roberto Firmino, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Richarlison

Argentina vs Brazil dream 11 prediction

It is difficult to say as to who will come out victorious in ARG vs BRA final, however as per our Argentina vs Brazil dream 11 prediction, Argentina could come out on the top.

Disclaimer: The ARG vs BRA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. Argentina vs Brazil Dream 11 predictions do not guarantee positive results.

