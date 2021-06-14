ARG Vs CHI Dream11: Argentina Vs Chile Prediction, Best Team And Top Picks

Contenders Argentina will take on two-time winners Chile in their opening fixture of the 2021 Copa America. The game will be played at Rio de Janeiro's Estadio Nilton Santos and will kick off at 2:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 15. With hours left for the game, here's a look at the ARG vs CHI Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

ARG vs CHI preview

Argentina have their hopes high coming into the tournament, which could prove to be captain Lionel Messi's last appearance at the Copa America. La Albiceleste have come a long way since their 2018 World Cup disappointment and will be favourites to qualify to top the group which consists of Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. They kick off their campaign against Chile, who held them to a difficult 1-1 draw in the World Cup qualifiers just days earlier. Argentina does not have a win in 2021, and settled for a 2-2 draw against Colombia last week, and will hope to end their winless run on Monday.

#SelecciónMayor Nueva jornada de actividades para el plantel que conduce @lioscaloni.



Con la mira 🎯 puesta en el inicio de la @CopaAmerica 🏆. #SiempreUnidos 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/4BDKnuVviL — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 11, 2021

Chile meanwhile have been plagued with injuries and come into this tournament looking to win just the third title in their history. La Roja's XI still retains many from their twin triumphs in 2015 and 2016, with Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas leading the line and Claudio Bravo, Gary Medel and Mauricio Isla making up the defence. Chile were held again by Bolivia in a 1-1 stalemate just days ago and head coach Martin Lasarte will have a task on hand if they have to beat Argentina on Monday night.

ARG vs CHI injury and availability news

Despite the presence of Sergio Aguero, Lionel Scaloni is expected to field Lautaro Martinez upfront along with Lionel Messi. Rodrigo De Pual, Angel Di Maria and Giovanni Lo Celso will provide the support for the two strikers, with Christian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi starting at centre-back. As for Chile, Sanchez has been ruled out of the group stage with a foot injury. Vidal is set to man the midfield, with Gary Medel to slot at the back along with Guillermo Maripan. Leverkusen's Charles Aranguiz will shore up things in the midfield along with Erick Pulgar.

ARG vs CHI Predicted XIs

Argentina: Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Lo Celso, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Martinez, Di Maria

Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Lo Celso, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Martinez, Di Maria Chile: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Mena; Pulgar, Vidal, Aranguiz, Meneses; Vargas, Sanchez

ARG vs CHI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Martinez

Defenders: Acuna, Medel, Romero

Midfielders: Di Maria, Vidal, Lo Celso, Aranguiz

Forwards: Messi, Vargas, Martinez

ARG vs CHI Dream11 Team: Top picks or captain and vice-captain

Argentina: Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria

Chile: Vargas, Vidal, Aranguiz

ARG vs CHI Dream11 prediction

We predict that Argentina will clinch a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile on Monday night.

Note: The above ARG vs CHI Dream11 prediction, ARG vs CHI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARG vs CHI Dream11 Team and ARG vs CHI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Chile, Argentina Instagram)