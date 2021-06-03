ARG Vs CHI Dream11: Argentina Vs Chile Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Argentina will take on Chile in the group stage of the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The game will be played at the Estadio Único de Santiago del Estero in Argentina and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, June 4. Here's a look at ARG vs CHI Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.
Argentina have enjoyed a bright start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, having clinched three wins and a draw in their four matches so far. While Lionel Scaloni's side have not managed to blow away their opponents with goals galore, La Albiceleste have maintained their course and are only two points behind early leaders Brazil. Argentina will look to improve on that front in the games ahead with the Copa America also on the horizon as Lionel Messi and Co. hope to end their drought for a major international honour.
⚽️🇨🇱 PAREN TODO‼️ Hoy juega #LaRoja— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 3, 2021
Vuelven las #Eliminatorias y lo dejaremos todo ante Argentina
📅 Jueves 3 de junio
🕰 20:00
🏟 Estadio Único de Santiago del Estero
📺💻📱 @TNTSportsCL @chilevision #VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/jtgKed6K4j
As for Chile, who lifted the Copa America twice this decade, have struggled in qualifying managing to clinch only four points in four games. Having failed to make it to the 2018 World Cup, the qualifiers will be of paramount importance for La Roja, with many of their key players in the fag end of their careers. Reinaldo Rueda's side have struggled to see out matches and conceded stoppage-time winners to Uruguay and Colombia, and will hope to improve on that front during the current international break.
With the qualification of key importance, both Argentina and Chile are expected to go full strength on Thursday night. Lionel Messi is set to lead the line, and will be ably supported by the likes of Marcos Acuna, Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul. Aguero is likely to be benched, along with Giovani Lo Celso and Juan Foyth. Chile will be without Arturo Vidal, who tested positive for coronavirus. Fabio Orellana is also ruled out with injury.