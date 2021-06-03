ARG Vs CHI Dream11: Argentina Vs Chile Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Argentina will take on Chile in the group stage of the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The game will be played at the Estadio Único de Santiago del Estero in Argentina and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, June 4. Here's a look at ARG vs CHI Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

ARG vs CHI preview

Argentina have enjoyed a bright start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, having clinched three wins and a draw in their four matches so far. While Lionel Scaloni's side have not managed to blow away their opponents with goals galore, La Albiceleste have maintained their course and are only two points behind early leaders Brazil. Argentina will look to improve on that front in the games ahead with the Copa America also on the horizon as Lionel Messi and Co. hope to end their drought for a major international honour.

⚽️🇨🇱 PAREN TODO‼️ Hoy juega #LaRoja



Vuelven las #Eliminatorias y lo dejaremos todo ante Argentina



📅 Jueves 3 de junio

🕰 20:00

🏟 Estadio Único de Santiago del Estero

📺💻📱 @TNTSportsCL @chilevision #VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/jtgKed6K4j — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 3, 2021

As for Chile, who lifted the Copa America twice this decade, have struggled in qualifying managing to clinch only four points in four games. Having failed to make it to the 2018 World Cup, the qualifiers will be of paramount importance for La Roja, with many of their key players in the fag end of their careers. Reinaldo Rueda's side have struggled to see out matches and conceded stoppage-time winners to Uruguay and Colombia, and will hope to improve on that front during the current international break.

ARG vs CHI injury and availability news

With the qualification of key importance, both Argentina and Chile are expected to go full strength on Thursday night. Lionel Messi is set to lead the line, and will be ably supported by the likes of Marcos Acuna, Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul. Aguero is likely to be benched, along with Giovani Lo Celso and Juan Foyth. Chile will be without Arturo Vidal, who tested positive for coronavirus. Fabio Orellana is also ruled out with injury.

ARG vs CHI predicted playing XIs

Argentina: E.Martinez; Montiel, Martinez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Acuna; L.Martinez, Messi

Chile: Bravo; Isla, Diaz, Maripan, Beausejour; Pulgar, Aranguiz; Pinares, Sanchez, Vargas; Brereton

ARG vs CHI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Martinez

Defenders: Acuna, Otamendi, Isla, Maripan

Midfielders: Di Maria, Aranguiz, Pinares

Forwards: Messi, Martinez, Sanchez

ARG vs CHI Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Argentina: Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria

Chile: Sanchez, Aranguiz, Pinares

ARG vs CHI Dream11 prediction

We predict that Argentina will seal a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile on Thursday.

Note: The above ARG vs CHI Dream11 prediction, ARG vs CHI match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARG vs CHI Dream11 team and ARG vs CHI Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Argentina, Chile Instagram)