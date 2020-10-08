ARG Vs ECU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, World Cup Qualifiers Live

The qualification process for the 2022 World Cup is officially underway with Argentina set to host Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 8, Thursday (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 6:00 am IST. Here's a look at our ARG vs ECU Dream11 prediction and ARG vs ECU Dream11 team.

ARG vs ECU live: ARG vs ECU Dream11 prediction and preview

Gustav Alfaro is yet to manage a game for Ecuador and will look to pull them out of their poor run. In terms of team news for Argentina, Sergio Aguero and Marcos Rojo are unavailable due to injury, but La Albiceleste still look very strong on paper. Ecuador have also named a good squad but the manager will have less time to settle in and will have to handle business from the get-go. Based on current form and recent results. our ARG vs ECU prediction is that Argentina will win the game.

Also Read | Higuain Scores STUNNING Free-kick To Help Inter Miami Grab A Win Over NY Red Bulls

ARG vs ECU live: Argentina vs Ecuador head to head

In a total of 35 games, Argentina have won 20 clashes and ten have ended in draws. Ecuador have won only five encounters. The last time the two sides met, Argentina came out on top as the comfortable victors in a 6-1 win that saw six different goalscorers for Argentina.

Also Read | ICE Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Euro Qualifiers Live

ARG vs ECU live: ARG vs ECU Dream11 team, top picks

ARG vs ECU live - Argentinia probable playing 11

Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala

ARG vs ECU live - Ecuador probable playing 11

Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Angel Mena, Renato Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Romario Ibarra

Also Read | How It Started Vs How It's Going Meme Fest Ft Bale, Vardy And Fans' Hilarious Take Online

ARG vs ECU: Player to watch

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez enjoyed a fantastic campaign with Arsenal post lockdown and has been great between the sticks and will be waiting to perform in what would be his international debut.

ARG vs ECU Dream11 prediction: ARG vs ECU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Defenders - Felix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders - Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Jhegson Mendez

Forwards - Enner Valencia, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Also Read | Antonin Panenka Rushed Into Intensive Care Aged 71 After Contracting Coronavirus

Note: The above ARG vs ECU Dream11 prediction, ARG vs ECU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARG vs ECU Dream11 team and ARG vs ECU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Argentina national football team Twitter