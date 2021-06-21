Last Updated:

ARG Vs PAR Dream11: Argentina Vs Paraguay Prediction, Team And Top Picks

ARG vs PAR Dream11: Here's a look at our Argentina vs Paraguay prediction, preview ahead of their Copa America 2021 game on Monday, June 21 local time.

Argentina (ARG) will be facing Paraguay (PAR) for their upcoming Copa America 2021 game. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 17 (Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 AM IST) at the Estádio Nacional Stadium in Brazil. Here is a look at the ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction and ARG vs PAR Dream11 team.

ARG vs PAR preview

As of now, Argentina is on a no-win streak against Paraguay. Argentina is yet to beat Paraguay in six long years, as one game was one by Paraguay, and the other three were draws. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has voiced his frustration, looking forward to winning this encounter. 

"I think that the previous games Argentina also deserved to win," Scaloni said after their recent Uruguay win. "For small reasons, we were left with three draws that we did not deserve". However, Paraguay might end up beating Argentina, moving ahead to their own quarter-final draw. Which, after defeating Argentina, might be easier. 

Argentina and Paraguay have previously met 25 times at Copa America, where Paraguay has had an unbeaten record vs Argentina. This year, Argentina's start to Copa America has not been favourable. While their clashes looked promising, they have only won one crucial encounter against Group B's Uruguay. 

On the other hand, Paraguay has started their Copa America 2021 journey with a 3-1 win vs Bolivia. While the other team looked to dominate, Paraguay managed to come out on top. Paraguay kicked off their Copa America campaign in the best manner possible, defeating Bolivia 3-1. For both Argentina and Paraguay, victory would mean making it through to the knockout stage. 

ARG vs PAR squads

  • Argentina (ARG) – Emiliano Martínez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nicolás Otamendi, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Tagliafico, Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Guido Rodríguez, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás Domínguez, Nicolás González, Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María. Julián Álvarez. Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa, Second Striker, Lautaro Martínez, Ergio Agüero
  • Paraguay (PAR) – Gerardo Ortiz, Antony Silva, Alfredo Aguilar, Gustavo Gómez, Fabián Balbuena, Héctor Martínez, Robert Rojas, Omar Alderete, Júnior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia, Alberto Espínola, Gastón Giménez, Piris da Motta, Richard Sánchez, Mathías Villasanti, Ángel Cardozo Lucena, Jorge Morel, Braian Ojeda, Miguel Almirón, Kaku, Óscar Romero, Braian Samudio, Julio Enciso, Ángel Romero, Antonio Bareiro, Carlos González, Gabriel Ávalos

ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction

  • Goalkeeper – Martinez 
  • Defender – Otamendi, Gomes, Espinola, Acuna
  • Midfielders  Di Maria (VC), Amiron, De Paul
  • Attacker – Messi (C), Martinez, Romero

Note: The above ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction and Dream11 team are based on our own research and analysis, the selection of these players will not guarantee any success.

