ARG Vs PAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live

Argentina will host Paraguay at La Bombonera in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers this week. Argentina come into this game after winning their first two against Ecuador at home and Bolivia away. Paraguay, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Peru at home in the first game before registering an away win against Venezuela. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 12 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 5:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction, ARG vs PAR Dream11 team and the probable ARG vs PAR playing 11.

ARG vs PAR live: ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Argentine are strong in terms of defence as well as attack and will back themselves going into the game while Paraguay are tight and organised in defence and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four. La Albiceleste, however, will enter the game as favourites and are our pick in the ARG vs PAR match prediction.

ARG vs PAR live: Argentina vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 107 times across all competitions till date, including friendlies. Argentina have won 58 of those while 33 have ended in stalemates. Paraguay have won 16 times. The last three meetings between the two sides have seen two draws and a win for Paraguay.

ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction: Probable ARG vs PAR playing 11

Argentina probable 11 - Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Lucas Ocampos

Paraguay probable 11 - Anthony Silva; Alberto Espinola, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Santiago Arzamendia; Gaston Gimenez, Rodrigo Rojas, Mattias Villasanti; Alejandro Romero, Dario Lezcano, Miguel Almiron

ARG vs PAR live: Top picks for ARG vs PAR Dream11 team

ARG vs PAR live: Argentina top picks

Emiliano Martinez

Lionel Messi

ARG vs PAR live: Paraguay top picks

Fabian Balbuena

Miguel Almiron

ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction: ARG vs PAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Defenders - Fabian Balbuena, Santiago Arzamendia, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders - Miguel Almiron, Rodrigo Rojas, Lucas Ocampos (VC), Giovani Lo Celso

Forwards - Lionel Messi (C), Lautaro Martinez

Note: The above ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction, ARG vs PAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARG vs PAR Dream11 team and ARG vs PAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Argentina Twitter