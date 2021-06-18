ARG Vs URU Dream11: Argentina Vs Uruguay Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Argentina (COL) will be facing Uruguay (URU) for their upcoming Copa America 2021 game. The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 18 (Saturday, June 19 at 5:30 AM IST) at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília. Here is a look at the ARG vs URU Dream11 prediction and ARG vs URU Dream11 team.

ARG vs URU preview

Argentina's Copa America campaign is off to a slightly disappointing 1-1 draw against Chile. Lionel Messi had given the team an early lead, only for it to be taken away by Eduardo Vargas. Argentina can aim for the title this year, proving to be in Messi's way for what could be a final chance at the Copa America title. Argentina, on their end, have not won since 1993, and have lost three out of four finals over the last six Copa Americas.

For the first time in the history of football, the two oldest international rivalries will be played on the same day ⚔️



England vs. Scotland

(First played in 1872)



Argentina vs. Uruguay

(First played in 1902) pic.twitter.com/KNbB3u9qy3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 18, 2021

On the other hand, Uruguay will be playing after slightly disappointing World Cup Qualifying games, which resulted in scoreless draws. While they have not won the title since 2011, Messi-led Argentina will remain as favourites to win the title and the game. The two teams have faced each other 194 times officially, where Argentina has won 89 games. Uruguay have won 59, and 46 have been draws. They last met in 2019 in what was a friendly match.

ARG vs URU Dream11 team squad

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nicolás Otamendi, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Tagliafico, Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Guido Rodríguez, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás Domínguez, Nicolás González, Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María. Julián Álvarez. Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa, Second Striker, Lautaro Martínez, ergio Agüero Centre-Forward

Uruguay: Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Goalkeeper, José María Giménez, Ronald Araújo, Sebastián Coates, Diego Godín, Martín Cáceres, Matías Viña, Camilo Cándido, Giovanni González, Lucas Torreira, Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nández, Matías Vecino, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás De La Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Torres, Brian Rodríguez, Brian Ocampo, Maxi Gómez, Luis Suárez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Centre-Forward.

ARG vs URU Dream11 team

Goal-keeper – L Martinez

Defender – J Giminez, D Godin, N Otaandi, N Tagliafico

Mid-fielder – B Holloran, S Mauk, M Ninkovic, F Torres

Forward – L Messi, L Suarez

