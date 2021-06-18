ARG Vs URU Dream11: Argentina Vs Uruguay Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Source: Argentina, Uruguay Instagram
Argentina (COL) will be facing Uruguay (URU) for their upcoming Copa America 2021 game. The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 18 (Saturday, June 19 at 5:30 AM IST) at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília. Here is a look at the ARG vs URU Dream11 prediction and ARG vs URU Dream11 team.
Argentina's Copa America campaign is off to a slightly disappointing 1-1 draw against Chile. Lionel Messi had given the team an early lead, only for it to be taken away by Eduardo Vargas. Argentina can aim for the title this year, proving to be in Messi's way for what could be a final chance at the Copa America title. Argentina, on their end, have not won since 1993, and have lost three out of four finals over the last six Copa Americas.
For the first time in the history of football, the two oldest international rivalries will be played on the same day ⚔️— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 18, 2021
England vs. Scotland
(First played in 1872)
Argentina vs. Uruguay
(First played in 1902) pic.twitter.com/KNbB3u9qy3
On the other hand, Uruguay will be playing after slightly disappointing World Cup Qualifying games, which resulted in scoreless draws. While they have not won the title since 2011, Messi-led Argentina will remain as favourites to win the title and the game. The two teams have faced each other 194 times officially, where Argentina has won 89 games. Uruguay have won 59, and 46 have been draws. They last met in 2019 in what was a friendly match.
Centre-Forward
Source: Argentina, Uruguay Instagram