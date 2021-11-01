Argentina: Coach Shot During A Third-tier Football Match; Fans & Players Flee The Stadium

Argentina's third-tier football club Ferro General Pico’s manager Mauricio Romero was shot during the club’s Torneo Federal A match on Sunday against Huracan Las Heras after a violent brawl broke out between the fans. The football coach suffered a wound from the gunshot on his shoulder, as players and referees were seen fleeing the ground, while the spectators sought shelter behind the walls. Videos from the match are going viral where the terrified fans and players can be seen in chaos.

As per Argentine newspaper Ole, Mauricio was shot on his shoulder by an organized fans group linked to the Huracan team who were fighting among them. Later, a video surfaced online where the coach received first aid before going to the hospital. Ferro General Pico later took to their official Twitter handle, declaring their coach to be out of danger and in the process of recovery. The club also informed in the tweet that the coach was sent to a local hospital where he underwent the mandatory tests before speaking to the police about the incident.

Footage from the match

Coach shot in Argentine third-tier game.



Ferro de General Pico manager Mauricio Romero was shot in the shoulder as players and fans fled from the pitch and stands during their match vs Huracan Las Heras on Sunday. He was treated and is doing well. pic.twitter.com/VrI35Frwjx — Elijah Kyama (@ElijahKyama) November 1, 2021

Huracan fans have been the subject to violence during football matches in the past too

Meanwhile, the Huracan las Heras also took to their Facebook handle and admitted that the fighting has been ruining the club, as families have been chased out of stadiums for years now. The club added that they wish everyone who harms the club to stay away from the ground so that genuine football fans can enjoy the match. Before the shootout took place, Huracan were leading the match 3-1 as it was suspended in the latter stage of the second half.

Torneo Federal A is one of the two professional tournaments from the domestic third level of the Argentine football league system alongside Metropolitana. Consejo Federal, a part of the Argentine Football Association organises the Federal A tournament. In the current season, Ferro General Pico is placed 9th in the points standings with 13 wins from 29 matches, whereas Huracan Las Heras sits at 13th in the table with eight wins so far in Group A.

Image: Canal 3 de Santa Rosa