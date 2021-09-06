Argentina Football Team Returns Home After Threat Of Arrest Following Suspended Match

Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup qualifiers match was suspended within five minutes after the kickoff as the health authorities from Brazil barged onto the pitch to stop the match due to a violation of COVID-19 protocol. It has been reported that the officials were in the lookout for Argentina players who flouted the quarantine regulations imposed in the country.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina players headed home after Brazil vs Argentina match was suspended

According to Goal.com the Argentina team has now boarded the place to leave for their country five hours after leaving the stadium under the threat of detainment. CONMEBOL in its statement over Brazil vs Argentina interrupted match said, "The referee and the match official will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take."

Ahead of Argentina vs Brazil qualifiers Argentina players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso travelled with the national team to Brazil despite the Premier League's restrictions on travel. The four players were accused of giving false information to health authorities after flying in from Caracas. Ultimately all the players were cleared to play Argentina vs Brazil world cup qualifiers with Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso all starting for the Copa America champions.

Argentine Soccer Association issues statement after Brazil vs Argentina got suspended

The Argentine Soccer Association just like the Brazil Football federation expressed its deep discomfort at the suspension of the Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifiers match. A statement was released by the Argentine Soccer Association which said that like the CBF, the AFA is surprised by the actions of Anvisa once the game has started. It should be noted that the Albiceleste Delegation was in Brazilian territory since 3 September at 8 am, complying with all current sanitary protocols regulated by Conmebol for the normal development of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.