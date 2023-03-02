Argentina Foreign Minister Gifts National Football Jersey To Modi

Argentinian Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero on Thursday gifted a jersey of the Argentina football team to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cafiero was in the national capital to attend the first meeting of foreign ministers of G20 nations under India's presidency of the grouping.

The Argentinian minister called on Modi.

Last month, Pablo Gonzalez, the president of Argentine energy company YPF, had gifted to Modi a jersey of the Argentinian football team featuring their captain Lionel Messi's name and his iconic No.10.

Messi led Argentina to its third football World Cup victory in Qatar in December last year beating France.