Argentina Vs Brazil Copa America Final: When To Watch Messi Vs Neymar In India, UK, Europe

The countdown for the biggest prize in the South America football i.e Copa America 2021 has begun and both Brazil and Argentina will be well prepared for the battle of ultimate continental glory. The match is labelled as Neymar and Messi battle as both superstars are yet to win any international tournament with their respective countries. The upcoming Argentina vs Brazil final presents them with an opportunity to earn their maiden trophy.

The past experiences haven't been great for both the superstars with Neymar suffering eliminations both in the 2011 and 2015 edition and while in the 2019 edition he was not part of the title-winning team due to injury. With the wish of facing ARgentina in the final finally fulfilled Neymar can now dream of lifting the trophy by beating this close friend. The Maracana stadium has some bad memories for Messi as he targets Copa America glory.

EN LAS ALTURAS 🏆



La Copa de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica rinde tributo a Río, la ciudad maravillosa 😍



El hermoso trofeo tiene sus mejores postales en Pão de Açúcar, uno de los puntos más alto de la sede final del torneo de selecciones más antiguo del mundo 🙌#VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/8iOYOfWQzC — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 9, 2021

It was the same venue where Argentina came close to lifting the World Cup title only to be beaten by Germany in the final. When it comes to Copa America Messi has twice suffered defeats in the final and it was Chile who stood in the way of the title in 2015 and 2016. The icon will have yet another shot at glory, however, the question remains whether he would be able to slay the demon and wear the continental crown.

Argentina vs Brazil: Where to watch in India?

Indian fans can watch Argentina vs Brazil in India on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Argentina vs Brazil live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform.

Argentina vs Brazil in UK and Argentina vs Brazil in UAE

For football fans in Britain the Argentina vs Brazil in UK will be shown on BBC, while for fansin middleast Argentina vs Brazil in UAE will be shown on Bein Sports. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles. The Argentina vs Brazil in Europe can be watched across various channels like Digitalb, Arena Sports TV, L’Equip and NENT.

