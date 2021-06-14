Argentina Vs Chile Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream

Argentina will hope to make the perfect start to their Copa America 2021 campaign when they take on Chile at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 PM local time on Monday, June 14 (2:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 15). Here is a look at the Argentina vs Chile team news, our prediction, and details of how to watch Argentina vs Chile on TV in India.

Argentina vs Chile prediction and preview

Although Argentina will head into the game as heavy favourites, Chile have proven to be a difficult opposition in the recent past for Lionel Scaloni's side. Both sides contested for the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals with Chile emerging victorious in both finals. Meanwhile, Argentina also failed to hold on to the lead in the World Cup qualifying encounter the two sides played a few weeks ago. Barcelona star Lionel Messi put La Albiceleste ahead from the penalty spot before Alexis Sanchez equalized to secure a 1-1 draw for Chile.

However, if the overall Argentina vs Chile h2h record is considered, Argentina have a far superior record. In 93 previous meetings between the two sides, Chile have only won eight times. Meanwhile, Argentina have recorded a staggering 61 victories with 24 games ending in draws. However, considering the recent history between the two sides, our Argentina vs Chile prediction is a draw.

Argentina vs Chile team news

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Juan Foyth, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez.

Chile predicted starting line-up: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Eric Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses; Felipe Mora, Eduardo Vargas.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile on TV in India? Argentina vs Chile live stream details

Indian fans can watch Argentina vs Chile live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Argentina vs Chile live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.