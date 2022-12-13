The semifinal stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Tuesday night with Argentina vs Croatia match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The semifinal fixture is scheduled to begin in the early hours of Wednesday. Argentina vs Croatia fixture will decide which team becomes the first team to advance in the prestigious summit clash at the marquee football event.

Both teams are coming off penalty shootout victories in the quarterfinals, with Lionel Messi-led Argentina winning 4-3 in the shootout against the Netherlands, while Croatia won 4-2 against Brazil in the penalty shootout. It is pertinent to mention that Argentine skipper Messi is the second-highest goal scorer of the tournament with four goals so far. On the other hand, Andrej Kramaric is the highest goal scorer for the Luka Modric-led Croatian side ahead of the semifinal with two goals.

When will Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST / 8 PM BST/ 2 PM ET / 6 AM (Australia time) / 2 PM (Canada time).

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be free on the Jio Cinema website and app. The semifinal will be telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in the UK?

In the UK, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be shown on ITV1 and also on ITVX.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in the US?

In the US, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be available on Fubo TV.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in Australia?

In Australia, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in Canada?

In Canada, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be shown on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.