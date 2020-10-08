Argentina Vs Ecuador Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the South American region are set to begin with Argentina taking on Ecuador in the first of those. The Argentina vs Ecuador live stream will begin on Friday, October 9 at 6:00 am IST. The World Cup qualifier featuring the two nations will take place at La Bombonera in Argentina. Here are the Argentina vs Ecuador live stream details, Argentina vs Ecuador team news and how to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live in India.

Also Read: Man United Hierarchy ‘convinced’ Amad Diallo Is One Of The Best Young Players In The World

Argentina vs Ecuador live stream info and preview

Both the teams will be playing their first game in almost a year, with Argentina going into the World Cup qualifiers as favourites. The last time Argentina took the field was in 2019 when they played an international friendly against Uruguay. The match finished 2-2, with Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi finding the net.

Ecuador played their last game in 2019 as well, when they lost 1-0 against Colombia. Argentina have a superior head to head record when it comes to their opponents. They have won 20 games and drawn 10 encounters against Ecuador in 35 games, losing just five times.

Also Read: Amad Diallo's FIFA 21 Ratings Assessed Following Completion Of Man United Transfer

¡Hoy no es un día cualquiera, hoy juega #LaTri, y estamos listos para entregarlo todo y buscar plasmar en la cancha, lo que hay en nuestros corazones!



⭕️Un compromiso inmenso con el país⭕️#VamosEcuador 🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/VTU7jA4nEC — La Tri (@LaTri) October 8, 2020

Argentina vs Ecuador team news: Gamechangers

Argentina: All eyes will be on Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he begins his latest quest to lead his country to the World Cup. Fans will also be excited to see Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez in action, with the striker having scored one goal and assisted another in just three appearances at the club level.

Ecuador: If Ecuador are to get anything out of this game, 30-year-old Enner Valencia will have to be on top of his game. The striker has scored 31 goals in 54 appearances for his country.

Also Read: Man City Twitter Account SUSPENDED, Club Confirm It's Not A Hack: Report

Argentina vs Ecuador team news: Probable playing 11

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Angel Mena, Renato Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Romario Ibarra

Argentina vs Ecuador live stream: Where to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live in India?

The Argentina vs Ecuador live stream will not be available to Indian viewers. For fans who wish to keep updated with Argentina vs Ecuador live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. For fans in Portugal, Argentina vs Ecuador live telecast will be available on Sport TV 1.

Also Read: Premier League Clubs Shelled Out £1.24bn On Summer Transfers With Chelsea Topping The List

Argentina vs Ecuador prediction

Our Argentina vs Ecuador prediction is that Argentina will limp towards a win.

Image Credits: La Tri Instagram, Seleccion Argentina Instagram