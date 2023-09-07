Argentina Vs Ecuador LIVE Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Play In FIFA World Cup Qualifier?

Argentina is on the brink of World Cup qualifying action as they prepare to host Ecuador in the fiercely competitive CONMEBOL qualifying matches scheduled for Friday morning. Following their recent World Cup victory, expectations are soaring for Argentina, particularly with Lionel Messi in superb form for Inter Miami. Messi is expected to feature in the match as he was spotted training in an Argentina jersey a couple of days ago.

Where will the Argentina vs. Ecuador FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador is slated to take place at Estadio Monumental, the former's home ground

When will the Argentina vs. Ecuador FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador is scheduled to take place at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, September 8

How to watch the live broadcast of the Argentina vs. Ecuador match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will broadcast the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador

How to watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs. Ecuador match in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador will be available on DAZN

How to watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs. Ecuador match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the match between Argentina and Ecuador will not be available. The live streaming could be watched using VPN. The match will begin at 1:00 PM UK time

How to watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs. Ecuador match in the USA?

In the United States, the live broadcast of the match between Argentina and Ecuador will be shown on Telemundo. The live streaming will be available on fubo. The match will begin at 8:00 PM US time

Argentina vs Ecuador: Predicted Line-ups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria

Ecuador: Moisés Ramírez, Félix Torres, William Pacho, Robert Arboleda, Pedro Pablo Hurtado, Carlos Gruezo, Moisés Caicedo, Pervis Estupiñán; Gonzalo Plata, Leonardo Campana, Alan Franco

Image: AP