Argentina and France are all set to lock horns in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the 88,000-seater Lusail Stadium on Sunday. The prestigious tournament will conclude after almost a month of intense battles between teams. While a total of 32 teams kicked off the marquee event in the group stage, Argentina and France will now fight for the grandest prize of international football.

When will Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 8:30 PM IST / 4 PM BST/ 10 AM ET / 2 AM on Monday (Australia time) / 10 AM (Canada time).

How to watch Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be free on the Jio Cinema website and app. The final will be telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

How to watch Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final in the UK?

In the UK, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be shown on ITV1 and also on ITVX.

How to watch Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final in the US?

In the US, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be available on Fubo TV.

How to watch Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final in the Middle East?

In the MENA region, FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina will be shown on beIN Sports.

How to watch Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Australia?

In Australia, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

How to watch Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Canada?

In Canada, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be shown on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.