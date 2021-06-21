Argentina Vs Paraguay Prediction, Team News And Copa America Live Stream Details

Leaders Argentina will take on Paraguay in Group A of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The game will be played at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 22. Here's a look at how to watch Argentina vs Paraguay on TV, team news, Argentina vs Paraguay head-to-head record, and our Argentina vs Paraguay prediction.

Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and preview

Argentina are at top of the points table with four points from their first two games of the competition. La Albiclester squandered their lead in the opener against Chile, but bounced back in style, clinching an important win over arch-rivals Uruguay. Guido Rodriguez netted the only goal of the game in the 13th minute to see Argentina record their first win on the group stage, and will hope to do so against Paraguay.

Paraguay, on the other hand, started their campaign off in fine fashion, defeating Bolivia 3-1. Alejandro opened the scoring, but it was Angel Romero's brace that eventually settled the game. Paraguay will have their backs against the wall vs Argentina but will look to build on their opener and hope to seal the three points.

Argentina vs Paraguay head to head record

Argentina and Paraguay have played 108 matches against each other and the former clearly have the advantage over Monday night's opponents. La Albiceleste have won 58 games against Paraguay, with the latter winning only 16 times over their South American rivals. The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw with an Angel Romero penalty cancelling out Nicolas Gonzalez's goal.

Argentina vs Paraguay team news

Guido Rodriguez has earned him another start after his goal against Uruguay having replaced Leandro Paredes. Lionel Messi will lead the attack but Sergio Aguero is likely to be on the bench again despite Lautaro Martinez's blushes. Paraguay will have Angel Romero and Alejandro Romero leading their attack, and head coach Eduardo Berizzo should opt for the same XI against Argentina.

Argentina vs Paraguay team news: Predicted XIs

Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Messi, L Martinez, Gonzalez

E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Messi, L Martinez, Gonzalez Paraguay: Silva; Espinola, Gomez, Alonso, Arzamendia; Piris, Villasanti; Alejandro Romero, Almiron, Angel Romero; Avalos

Argentina vs Paraguay live stream: How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay on TV?

Indian fans can watch Argentina vs Paraguay live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Argentina vs Uruguay live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

(Image Courtesy: Argentina, Paraguay Instagram)