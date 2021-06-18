Argentina Vs Uruguay Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream

Uruguay will begin their Copa America 2021 campaign this weekend when they face off against arch-rivals Argentina. The game will be played at Estádio Nacional de Brasília and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 19. Here's a look at how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay on TV, team news, Argentina vs Uruguay head to head record and our Argentina vs Uruguay prediction for the same.

Argentina vs Uruguay prediction and preview

Argentina began their Copa America with a disappointing result, settling for a 1-1 draw against Chile. An exquisite free-kick from captain Lionel Messi gave them the lead before Eduardo Vargas pulled level to share the spoils. It could have been more for Chile but Emiliano Martinez saved a crucial Arturo Vidal penalty, ensuring that La Albicleste got a point from their opener. Argentina are expected to mount a serious challenge for the title in what could be Messi's final Copa America chance and will be desperate to record a win to boost their chances of qualifying in one of the top few spots. Argentina have not won the title since 1993, having lost in the final in four of the last six Copa Americas.

#SelecciónMayor Detalles de la última práctica antes del duelo frente a Uruguay 👉 https://t.co/FDpMgVDezG pic.twitter.com/AE0Q80uZkm — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 17, 2021

Uruguay meanwhile come into this game on the back of consecutive goalless draws in World Cup Qualifying games. Luis Suarez and Co were unable to punish Paraguay and Venezuela which should ring the alarm bells for Oscar Tabarez's side. La Celeste will firmly focus their attention on the Copa America, as they look to lift the continental trophy for the 16th time, having not triumphed since 2011. Argentina nonetheless will be favourites and expect them to clinch three points on Friday night.

Argentina vs Uruguay head to head record

The two teams are one of the oldest rivalries in the history of the sport. Argentina and Uruguay have clashed in 194 official matches, with Argentina winning a whopping 89 games. Uruguay have registered only 59 wins in comparison, with 46 clashes between them ending in a stalemate. The two teams last met in a friendly in 2019, where they settled for a 2-2 draw with Messi and Aguero scoring for Argentina, while Cavani and Suarez did for Uruguay.

Argentina vs Uruguay team news

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has his full squad at disposal with Lionel Messi set to lead the line with Lautaro Martinez and Nico Gonzalez. Sergio Aguero will hope to get a look in after Gonzalez's wastefulness in front of the goal and that could be the only change to the XI. As for Uruguay, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani should lead the line, while Jose Gimenez and captain Diego Godin should continue to partner up at the heart of the defence.

Argentina vs Uruguay team news: Predicted XI

Argentina: E Martinez; Montiel, Martinez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, L Martinez

E Martinez; Montiel, Martinez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, L Martinez Uruguay: Muslera; Gonzalez, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres; Torres, Torreira, Valverde, Rodriguez; Suarez, Cavani

Argentina vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay on TV?

Indian fans can watch Argentina vs Uruguay live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Argentina vs Uruguay live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

(Image Courtesy: Argentina, Uruguay Instagram)