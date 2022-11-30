Argentina's Historic Upset To Mbappe's Fiery Brace, Key Takeaways From Qatar 2022 So Far

The most prestigious tournament in international football, FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar on November 20. November 29 marked completion of the Day 10 in the ongoing marquee event, which has witnessed several iconic moments so far. Heading into the Day 11 of the competition, here’s a look at the biggest defining moments in the tournament so far.

Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia after Lionel Messi scripted history

Argentine football great Lionel Messi scripted history during the team’s opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Saudi Arabia. Messi became the fifth player in World Cup history to score at four different editions of the tournament by scoring a penalty in the 10th minute of the match. However, Saudi Arabia went on to win the match by 2-1, as Argentina’s loss became the biggest upset in the tournament in recent years.

Going ahead in the group stage, Messi scored his second goal of the tournament against Mexico and scripted a wholesome comeback for Argentina. Mexico was defeated by 2-0 as Argentina recovered from the loss to Saudi Arabia. Argentina will face Poland on Wednesday, eyeing a top-spot finish in the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic goal helps Portugal to open World Cup campaign in style

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player in the history of the tournament to score goals at five different editions of the World Cup. The 37-year-old converted a penalty on the 65th minute of the match against Ghana. Portugal went on to win the match by 3-2, before claiming a 2-0 win against Ecuador in their next Group H match to earn qualification for the knockout stage.

Braces by superstars Richarlison and Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace for France against Denmark, as the defending champions won their second group match by 2-1. With the win, France became the first team to advance into the FIFA World Cup 2016. Meanwhile, Richarlison scored a brace for Brazil in their campaign opener vs Serbia, before Casemiro’s goal against Switzerland, sealed Brazil’s place in the Round of 16.

Japan’s sensational win against Germany and a young Spanish side’s dominance

The 2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Japan on November 23. The Germany vs Japan match also became one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Following the disappointing start, Germany returned with a 1-1 draw in their next Group E match against Spain on November 28.

2010 World Cup champions Spain were off to a great start in the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. The young Spanish side claimed a 7-0 win against Costa Rica. 18-year-old Gavi headlined the match with his goal, among other goal-scorers like Dani Olmo, Marco, Asensio, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler, and Alvaro Morata.