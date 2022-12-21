Argentina's World Cup-winning Player Papu Gomez Throws Money At Fans During Victory Parade

Argentian fans have been ecstatic in the past few days after Lionel Messi and Co. won the country's third FIFA World Cup (1978, 1986) title. Among all the celebrations of the fans and the players, one celebration that caught the eye of many was that of Papu Gomez. As seen in the video below, Papu Gomez can be seen throwing money at the fans during his victory parade.

🇦🇷 Papu Gómez le tiró plata a la gente. pic.twitter.com/KxgmFmsHWl — FÚTBOL ARGENTINO 🇦🇷 (@TodaLaPrimeraA) December 20, 2022

Millions celebrate in Argentina's capital after World Cup win

Argentina perhaps emerged victorious in one of the most thrilling FIFA World Cup finals in history as they beat France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 after extra time. The clash featured two goals from seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and an outstanding hat trick by star French forward Kylian Mbappe.

As a result of Argentina's win, Europe’s run of winning four consecutive FIFA World Cups came to an end. The last South American champion was Brazil, who won the title in 2002 by defeating Germany 2-0 in the final. Since then, Italy have won in 2006, Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014 and France in 2018.

Following Argentina's historic victory, a parade to celebrate the world champions was abruptly cut short as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways, and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest FIFA World Cup finals of all time.

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a capital flyover that the government billed as an aerial parade. The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people's happiness, Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernandez, wrote on social media.

The players were all smiles as they watched the fans get as close as possible to the bus. An estimated 4 million people were in the streets by Tuesday afternoon, according to local media citing police sources. Argentina's FIFA World Cup win was such a momentous occasion for all the citizens of the country that president Alberto Fernandez also declared a national holiday on Tuesday so that the country could celebrate.