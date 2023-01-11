Argentine Coach Scaloni Gives His Take On Whether Lionel Messi Will Play In 2026 World Cup

After helping the Argentina football team win their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years and third overall (1978, 1986, 2022), coach Lionel Scaloni has given his take on whether he and captain Lionel Messi could work together once again to lead the country's charge at the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Will Lionel Messi compete at 2026 World Cup?

While speaking to Spanish radio Calvia FM, Argentina football team coach Lionel Scaloni said, "I think Messi can make it to the next World Cup. It will depend a lot on what he wants and what happens over time, that he feels good. The doors will always be open. He is happy on the pitch, and for us [it] would be good."

While Messi himself did state that he is keen on representing the Argentine national team as a champion, he did not make any mention of wanting to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a conversation with Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, the 35-year-old said, "No, I'm not going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina."

With Messi having now lifted the all-important FIFA World Cup title with Argentina, he has completed his trophy cabinet and there is not a lot more that he can achieve in his glittering career. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward's role was also key in helping the Albiceleste win the tournament as he scored seven goals and contributed with three assists from seven appearances. Two of these goals were scored by him in the final against France.

Even though many did not involve Messi in the 'GOAT' debate until he did not win the FIFA World Cup 2022 title, Argentine coach Scaloni believes that for him the PSG forward will always be the greatest of all time irrespective of whether he had won the tournament or not.

"I think it wasn't necessary for Messi to win a World Cup to be one of the greats or the greatest," said Scaloni. "It happens that more is always asked of him. Now I don't know what is going to be asked of him. Happy for him, but above all for the country, for the happiness that we gave ourselves, because being in Argentina these days, there is a euphoria that was really worth achieving."