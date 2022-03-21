Argentine Football League Match Delayed As Grenades Explode On Pitch Before Kick-off

In a shocking incident, a grenade was thrown onto the field of play prior to the match between Argentine clubs Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys. The two clubs are known for having one of the most fiercely contested football rivalries in the whole of South America. The grenade, according to reports, was set off by supporters of one of the teams. The event caused the kick-off to be delayed since the grenade's detonation caused holes in the pitch.

A video footage has since gone viral on various social media platforms, including Twitter. Newell's Old Boys' official Twitter handle shared a clip where the grenade can be seen exploding on the field of play, making holes in the pitch. As per reports, around 30,000 supporters were in attendance when the incident took place. The explosion occurred at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa stadium, which is Newell's Old Boys' home ground.

"Teams are on the pitch. A few bombs are thrown onto the pitch and explode as the teams lineup for their photos. There is now smoke filling one of the penalty boxes. Kick-off is being delayed as the referee is briefed by the Head of Security. A number of grenades that were thrown onto the pitch have made holes in the pitch," a statement from Newell's Old Boys read.

The moment a grenade was thrown onto the pitch prior to the Clásico Rosarino. #Newells pic.twitter.com/hFwckz6cq6 — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) March 20, 2022

According to accounts, no one was injured in the incident and the match was permitted to proceed as planned. The holes in the pitch were quickly repaired by the groundsmen following which the match began. Despite the initial setback, Newell's Old Boys defeated their arch-rivals Rosario Central 1-0. The lone goal for Old Boys came in the 51st minute when Juan Manuel Garcia scored.

Violence in football matches

This isn't the first time that football fans have used violence to show their support for their team. A nasty altercation erupted earlier this month during a Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas. Several people were injured in the incident, including two fans who were in critical condition. Later, the Mexican Football Federation announced that Queretaro fans would no longer be allowed to attend their home matches.

Image: Newell'sOldBoys/Twitter/AP