Lionel Messi could soon be inscribed on the Argentine currency as the Argentine government is reportedly planning to honour the forward by introducing new bills with his face. As inflation is currently very high in the Latin American country the government is contemplating introducing currencies of higher denominations to curb the inflation. Messi could appear on the 10,000 pesos bill.

A Lionel Messi led Argentina lifted their third World Cup title in Qatar in December last year as La Albiceleste defeated France in the final via a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi's brace got dwarfed by a Kylian Mbappe hattrick as France managed to restore parity in regulation time. The 35-year-old also received the Golden Ball award for inspiring his nation to the ultimate glory despite losing their first group stage match to Saudi Arabia.

Argentina's former minister of economy Silvina Batakis revealed Lionel Messi could feature on the Argentine pesos. “Today I heard the President say in an interview that other banknote commonalities are being analyzed.

“One cannot hide the issue of inflation behind a bill, so I understand that it is something that is being discussed within the Executive Branch together with the Central Bank.

“Banco Nación makes an effort, but for that logistics it is good to have those bills … There I would play with something that has to do with the hearts of Argentines, which is a symbolic bill , that has to do with the World Cup, for example”. “I would totally make a [Lionel] Messi ticket.”

Messi didn't make it for the trip to Monaco as he is recuperating from muscle fatigue. A Messi-less Paris Saint Germain fell to their second consecutive defeat in all competitions as Monaco got the better of them in a 3-1 victory over the league leaders in the Ligue 1.

Earlier PSG also lost their French Cup encounter with Marseille and with their Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich around the corner, Messi needs to be on the pitch if the French giants are to have any chances of taming down the Bavarians on their home soil.