ARM Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Armenia and Romania face each other in the third round of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. The Group J fixture is set to be played at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on March 31 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ARM vs ROM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

ARM vs ROM live: ARM vs ROM Dream11 match preview

Armenia will walk into the match brimming with confidence n as the hosts are currently on a four-match winning streak. After registering twin victories over Georgia and North Macedonia in their UEFA Nations League Group C matches back in November, the 99th ranked team on FIFA standings have gone on to win both their fixtures of the ongoing World Cup European Qualifiers. Keeping clean sheets against Liechtenstein and Iceland, the hosts will be aiming to continue on their current form and register their fifth win in a row on Wednesday.

Romania on the other hand suffered a narrow 0-1 loss to Germany in their latest outing and will be itching to get back to winning ways. Currently slotted forth on the table, the 37th ranked team on FIFA standings have managed to pocket three points in the ongoing World Cup European Qualifiers by registering one win, which came against North Macedonia earlier last week. The visitors will fancy their chances to hope for a turnaround in their fortunes on Wednesday as a match against Armenia provides them with the perfect opportunity to get back on the right track. However, the hosts are expected to give tough competition and Romania will tread carefully because of Armenia's current winning streak.

ARM vs ROM Dream11 Team: ARM vs ROM Playing 11

Goalkeeper – F. Nita

Defenders –A. Callsir, A. Tosca, H. Hambardzumyan, V. Chiriches

Midfielders – V. Mihaila, K. Bayramyan, N. Stanciu, K. Hochannisyan

Strikers –T. Barseghyan, C. Keseru

ARM vs ROM Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- C. Keseru or K. Bayramyan

Vice-Captain - T. Barseghyan or V. Mihaila

ARM vs ROM Match Prediction

We expect Armenia and Romania to play out a thrilling encounter as both teams look to get the all-important three points on Wednesday. Given the current form and qualify of both the teams, we expect them to play out a draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out during the course of this game.

Prediction- Armenia 1-1 Romania

Note: The above ARM vs ROM Dream11 prediction, ARM vs ROM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARM vs ROM Dream11 Team and ARM vs ROM Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.