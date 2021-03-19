Arminia Vs RB Leipzig Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Title contenders RB Leipzig will take on relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld in matchday 26 of the Bundesliga on Friday night. The match will be played at the Bielefelder Alm and will kick-off at 1:00 AM IST on Saturday, March 20. Here's a look at where to watch Arminia vs RB Leipzig live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Arminia vs RB Leipzig prediction and match preview

Arminia Bielefeld have been in the relegation zone for most of the campaign ad had picked up lonely three points from eight games, winning neither of those leading up to their clash against Bayer Leverkusen. The appointment of Frank Kramer saw a change in fortunes and the strugglers picked up vital three points against the Die Werkself to put them one clear of Hertha Berlin at 15th in the Bundesliga standings. In their earlier meeting against Leipzig in November, Bielefeld had succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

RB Leipzig meanwhile come into the contest on the back of their disappointing draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, which saw them fall four points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race. Julian Naglesmann's side will hope to return to winning ways especially after their Champions League exit, with Bundesliga being the only other major honours the side are competing for. Leipzig will hope to seal a regulation win and keep the pursuit of their title challenge alive, while Arminia will look to build on their win last time out and clinch yet another upset in their push for Bundesliga survival.

Arminia vs RB Leipzig team news

Arminia will be without Nathan de Medina for another match after his straight red card in the defeat to Bremen. Reinhold Yabo, Cebio Soukou, Jacob Laursen and Joan Simun Edmundsson are among others who are set to miss out on the clash, as Kramer is unlikely to make changes to a winning combination. For the visitors, Dayot Upamecano is ruled out due to injury, along with Angelino, Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer.

Arminia vs RB Leipzig team news: Predicted starting XIs

Arminia Bielefeld: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Lucoqui; Gebauer, Prietl, Maier, Okugawa; Klos, Doan

Bundesliga live stream: Where to watch Arminia vs RB Leipzig live?

There will be no official broadcast of the game in India. However, the Arminia vs RB Leipzig live stream will be available on the FanCode App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. The match will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Saturday, March 20.

(Image Courtesy: Arminia Bielefeld, Rb Leipzig Twitter)