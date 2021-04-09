Arminia Vs SC Freiburg Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Arminia Bielefeld and SC Freiburg face off each other in the Matchday 28 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign on Friday. The German league clash is set to be played at the Schueco Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 12:00 AM (Saturday, April 10) according to IST. Let's have a look at Arminia vs SC Freiburg live stream, playing 11, alongside other details of this clash.

Arminia Bielefeld vs SC Freiburg Preview

Arminia Bielefeld have been one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing Bundesliga season. They have managed to register only one win from their last five matches as they head into this league clash after playing out two back-to-back draws against St. Pauli and Mainz in their latest outings. Currently slotted 17th on the Bundesliga table, the hosts find themselves slotted 17th on the table and struggling in the relegation zone. The hosts trail 15th placed Mainz by two points while having a comfortable 12-point lead over 18th ranked Schalke before this clash. They will look to pocket three points and move out of the relegation zone but face a difficult challenge in the form of SC Freiburg on Friday.

SC Freiburg have also been inconsistent with their performances in the German league with the visitors heading head into the match after suffering from three defeats in their last five games. After managing to record consecutive wins over Augsburg and Basel in their previous outings, SC Freiburg faltered in their latest game and suffered from a narrow 1-2 loss at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Heading into the game as the 10th ranked team in Bundesliga, the visitors have pocketed 37 points in the season so far. They will be aiming to shrug off their loss against Mönchengladbach and look to turn their fortunes around by recording their 11th win of the Bundesliga season against Arminia Bielefeld.

Arminia vs SC Freiburg Team News: Predicted playing 11

Arminia Bielefeld- Stefan Ortega, Joakim Nilsson, Anderson Lucoqui, Cedric Brunner, Mike van der Hoorn, Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze, Andreas Voglsammer, Ritsu Doan, Michel Vlap

SC Freiburg- Florian Mueller, Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Christian Guenter, Baptiste Santamaria, Yannick Keitel, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Nishan Burkart

How to watch Arminia vs SC Freiburg live in India?

There will be no official broadcast of the game in India. However, the Arminia vs SC Freiburg live stream will be available on the FanCode App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Arminia vs SC Freiburg Prediction

SC Freiburg are expected to get back to winning ways and register a comprehensive win over Arminia Bielefeld at the end of this Bundesliga clash.

Prediction- Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 SC Freiburg