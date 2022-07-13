'Arrived In Manchester As 20-year-old, Leaving A Man': Sterling Bids Farewell To City

Star English winger Raheem Sterling is all set to leave Manchester City after seven years of glory. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, the 27-year-old won a total of 11 trophies (four Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and four EFL Cups amongst others). He almost won every title that is there to win for an English club other than the UEFA Champions League, with his best result being a final.

Sterling was a crucial part of the squad that lost the 2020/21 final to Chelsea, the club where he is believed to head next. After such a successful stint under Pep Guardiola, the Englishman took to his official social media handle to thank everyone at the club by stating that it has been an incredible ride.

Raheem Sterling thanks Manchester City after confirming exit

Raheem Sterling confirmed his Manchester City exit by taking to his official Twitter handle and writing a detailed post to thank everyone at the club. The 27-year-old wrote,

"Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories. To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone associated with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn't be greater. What a ride it's been. I am thankful for the ups and downs, as it's the downs that have, at times, have tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself. I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."

What a journey 💙 pic.twitter.com/beX13AOOsj — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 13, 2022

Raheem Sterling's move to Chelsea expected to be completed soon

According to several reports, Raheem Sterling has already penned down a five-year deal with Chelsea, with an option for a year's extension. It is believed that the cost of the deal is approximately £47.5m. The Englishman is expected to be a fantastic addition to the Blues squad, who have already lost Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.