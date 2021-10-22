ARS Vs AVL Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, And More

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will host Dean Smith's Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 8 PM BST (Saturday, October 23, 12:30 AM IST).

Arsenal had a poor start to the season losing three in three but since have picked up their performances and are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak. They currently are placed 12th in the points table and come into this fixture behind a 2-2 draw against Crystal Place.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are just one point behind Arsenal and find themselves 13th in the points table. The Lions come into this fixture having faced a disappointing loss. The team were 2-0 up against the Wolves until the 80th minute, but conceded three in quick succession and lost the game 3-2

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Head to Head

Arsenal have a better historical record over Aston Villa. Arsenal have won in 83 and drawn 45 as against Aston Villa 69 wins. Aston Villa however have had the better on the team in their last three campaigns winning 1-0, 3-0 and 1-0.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Team News

For Arsenal Bukayo Saka might be unavailable for the clash having picked up a knock through a nasty kick on the back of the leg during their Crystal Palace clash. While Granit Xhaka is out at least until the new year after picking up a knee injury.

For the visiting side, Matty Cash will be back into the XI having missed the clash against Wolves due to a dead leg. Leon Bailey too is back fit, leaving David Trezeguet the only player unavailable.

ARS vs AVL Predicted playing XI

Arsenal Predicted XI - Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Smith-Rowe; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Aston Villa Predicted XI - Martinez; Konsa, Tuanzebe, Mings; Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Targett; Buendia; Watkins, Ings

ARS vs AVL Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Arsenal

Aubameyang

Lacazette

Aston Villa

Ings

Martinez

ARS vs AVL Dream11 Team

Martinez, Mings, Gabriel, Tierney, Odegaard, Targett, Smith-Rowe, McGinn, Ings (VC), Lacazette, Aubameyang (C)

ARS vs AVL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have had a see-saw season and are fairly equal going into this game, but given Arsenal's recent run of form and desire to make it back to Europe, the team will have the edge going into the contest.

Image: AP