ARS Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

Arsenal are set to take on Benfica at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece for their second leg in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 tie. The first leg ended in a draw with goals from Bukayo Saka and Pizzi. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:25 PM IST on February 25. Let's have a look at the ARS vs BEN Dream11 prediction, team and other details of this Europa League encounter.

ARS vs BEN live: ARS vs BEN Dream11 match preview

Arsenal will be full of confidence heading into their UEL second leg against Benfica after a scintillating run in their group stages. They were the only team to win all of their group stage games. With the Europa League arguably the best opportunity for the Gunners to feature in next season's Champions League, Mikel Arteta will field his strongest squad.

Benfica on the other hand progressed to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group D. Jorge Jesus' men find themselves currently in fourth place on the Primeira Liga table with 39 points from 20 league games. Having had a disappointing domestic campaign so far as per their standards, they will hope for a positive result against the Gunners.

ARS vs BEN Playing 11

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Benfica: Helton Leite, Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Lucas Verissimo, Diogo Goncalves, Adel Taarabt, Pizzi, Darwin Nunez, Julian Weigl, Luca Waldschmidt

ARS vs BEN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Jan Vertonghen, David Luiz, Nicolas Otamendi

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Pizzi, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe

Strikers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Darwin Nunez

ARS vs BEN Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Bukayo Saka

Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pepe or Darwin Nunez

ARS vs BEN Match Prediction

Arteta's men will be hoping for a win in the UEL after a disappointing Premier League campaign so far. However, they will face a difficult challenge against Benfica who held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Even though the Gunners have not been in the best of form, we expect Arsenal to edge past Benfica 2-1 in extra time in a nail-biting contest.

Note: The above ARS vs BEN Dream11 prediction, ARS vs BEN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs BEN Dream11 Team and ARS vs BEN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

