ARS Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Match Preview

England's busy festive period has begun as Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Premier League for their Boxing Day clash. The London Derby will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, December 26 and kick off at 11:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the ARS vs CHE Dream11 prediction, ARS vs CHE match prediction, and details of this Premier League clash

A Boxing Day feast 😋 pic.twitter.com/ms7qb1MSxF — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2020

Arsenal's 2020/21 has been a nightmare for the London side. After living the FA Cup and the Community Shield, the red side of London also has a decent outing in the summer transfer window. However, things have gone downhill for the Londoners as they have failed to register a single win in their last seven Premier League matches. Currently slotted 15th on the PL table, Mikel Arteta's have a tedious task ahead as they sit 4 points above a relegation-threatened Fulham side.

On the other hand, Chelsea went on to make some massive signings. Spending over 250 million pounds in the summer transfer window, Chelsea are on a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions. However, two back-to-back defeats against Everton and Wolves stopped their run.

ARS vs CHE playing 11 (likely)

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding Bukayo Saka Kieran Tierney, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Willian, Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe

Edouard Mendy, Emerson Palmieri, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic

ARS vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders- Kurt Zouma, Rob Holding, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Magalhaes,

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Strikers: Willian, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic

ARS vs CHE Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Edouard Mendy or Christian Pulisic

Vice-Captain- Willian or Bukayo Saka

ARS vs CHE match prediction

Judging by the current form, Arsenal and Arteta are facing some massive problems and face a mammoth task on Saturday if they wish to snatch even a single point from Chelsea. The London Derby will see Frank Lampard's side will walk into the match as clear favourites and will be looking to take 3 points at the end of 90 minutes.

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea

Note: The above ARS vs CHE Dream11 prediction, ARS vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs CHE Dream11 Team and ARS vs CHE playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.