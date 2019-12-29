The Debate
The Debate
ARS Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 7:30 PM at the Emirates Stadium. Here's the ARS vs CHE Dream11 prediction and team information.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
ars vs che dream11

Arsenal host Chelsea for their Matchday 20 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Arsenal are currently on the 11th spot of the points table with just 5 wins in 19 games (Draws 9, Losses 5). Mikel Arteta's side have a total of 24 points to their name. Arsenal have won just once in their last five PL clashes (D2 L2). The hosts have found the net 25 times this season and conceded 28 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-3). 

As for Chelsea, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with 10 wins in 19 games (Draws 2, Loss 7). Frank Lampard's side have lost thrice in their last five games (Wins 2). Chelsea have managed to bag a total of 32 points in the season with a goal difference of +6. The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 7:30 PM at the Emirates Stadium. Here's the ARS vs CHE Dream11 prediction. 

ARS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Leno (Arsenal)

Defenders 

Rudiger (Chelsea)
Zouma (Chelsea)
Chambers (Arsenal)
Luiz (Arsenal)

Midfielders 

Ozil (Arsenal)
Mount (Chelsea)
Pepe (Arsenal)

Forwards 

Aubameyang (Arsenal)
Abraham (Chelsea)
Willian (Chelsea)

ARS vs CHE Dream11 Team (Predicted XI)

Arsenal predicted XI:

Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Chelsea predicted XI

Arrizabalaga; Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham

Published:
