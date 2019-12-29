ARS Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Arsenal host Chelsea for their Matchday 20 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Arsenal are currently on the 11th spot of the points table with just 5 wins in 19 games (Draws 9, Losses 5). Mikel Arteta's side have a total of 24 points to their name. Arsenal have won just once in their last five PL clashes (D2 L2). The hosts have found the net 25 times this season and conceded 28 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-3).

As for Chelsea, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with 10 wins in 19 games (Draws 2, Loss 7). Frank Lampard's side have lost thrice in their last five games (Wins 2). Chelsea have managed to bag a total of 32 points in the season with a goal difference of +6. The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 7:30 PM at the Emirates Stadium. Here's the ARS vs CHE Dream11 prediction.

ARS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Leno (Arsenal)

Defenders

Rudiger (Chelsea)

Zouma (Chelsea)

Chambers (Arsenal)

Luiz (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Ozil (Arsenal)

Mount (Chelsea)

Pepe (Arsenal)

Forwards

Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Abraham (Chelsea)

Willian (Chelsea)

Two days to go...



Here's what happened the last time we faced Arsenal! 🏆 #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/TJRHtbIKWz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 27, 2019

ARS vs CHE Dream11 Team (Predicted XI)

Arsenal predicted XI:

Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

💬 "We play for the fans. It's our responsibility to make them happier by winning."



🗣 @m8arteta speaks ahead of #ARSCHE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2019

Chelsea predicted XI

Arrizabalaga; Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham

