ARS Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Arsenal host Chelsea for their Matchday 20 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Arsenal are currently on the 11th spot of the points table with just 5 wins in 19 games (Draws 9, Losses 5). Mikel Arteta's side have a total of 24 points to their name. Arsenal have won just once in their last five PL clashes (D2 L2). The hosts have found the net 25 times this season and conceded 28 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-3).
Also Read | SOU Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details
As for Chelsea, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with 10 wins in 19 games (Draws 2, Loss 7). Frank Lampard's side have lost thrice in their last five games (Wins 2). Chelsea have managed to bag a total of 32 points in the season with a goal difference of +6. The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 7:30 PM at the Emirates Stadium. Here's the ARS vs CHE Dream11 prediction.
'He loves a goal against Arsenal...' @MarcosAlonso03 👏 pic.twitter.com/3GcMw6OvdO— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2019
Also Read | NOR Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details
Leno (Arsenal)
Rudiger (Chelsea)
Zouma (Chelsea)
Chambers (Arsenal)
Luiz (Arsenal)
Ozil (Arsenal)
Mount (Chelsea)
Pepe (Arsenal)
Aubameyang (Arsenal)
Abraham (Chelsea)
Willian (Chelsea)
Two days to go...— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 27, 2019
Here's what happened the last time we faced Arsenal! 🏆 #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/TJRHtbIKWz
Also Read | Tottenham Vs Brighton Highlights: Dele Alli's Classy Finish Helps Spurs Complete Comeback
Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette
💬 "We play for the fans. It's our responsibility to make them happier by winning."— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2019
🗣 @m8arteta speaks ahead of #ARSCHE
Arrizabalaga; Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham
Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Compares Moise Kean's Spell At Everton With That Of Platini's At Juventus