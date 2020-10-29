ARS Vs DNDK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Game Preview

Arsenal will play hosts to Dundalk at the Emirates.in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage. Arsenal managed a hard-fought win against Rapid Vienna in the opening week while Dundalk lost to Molde in their opener. The game will be played on Thursday, October 29 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our ARS vs DNDK Dream11 prediction, ARS vs DNDK Dream11 team and the probable ARS vs DNDK playing 11.

ARS vs DNDK live: ARS vs DNDK Dream11 prediction and preview

Arsenal has a good start to the season but in recent weeks, their form has slid reasonably and they are starting to look vulnerable at the back and also weak in the attack. The team has won just two of their last six games and Arsenal are losing the run of form they had. Dundalk, too, are going through a similarly patchy run of form and have won just three games from their last eight. Based on recent form, our ARS vs DNDK Dream11 prediction is a 1-0 victory for Arsenal.

ARS vs DNDK live: Arsenal vs Dundalk Head-to-Head

The two teams have not faced each other in any UEFA competitions before and this will be the first meeting between the two sides. Arsenal have never faced an Irish opposition while Dundalk have taken trips to England before, having faced Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur

ARS vs DNDK Dream11 prediction: Probable ARS vs DNDK playing 11

Arsenal probable 11 - Runar Alex Runarsson; Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Magalhaes, Sead Kolasinac; Cedric Soares, Joe Willock, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Nicolas Pepe, Edward Nketiah, Reiss Nelson.

Dundalk probable 11 -Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Darragh Leahy; Sean Murray, Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney; John Mountney, Patrick Hoban, Michael Duffy

ARS vs DNDK live: Top picks for ARS vs DNDK Dream11 team

ARS vs DNDK live: Arsenal top picks

Nicolas Pepe

Mohamed Elneny

ARS vs DNDK live: Dundalk top picks

Michael Duff

Chris Shields

ARS vs DNDK match prediction: ARS vs DNDK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders - Cedric Soares, Sean Gannon, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Magalhaes

Midfielders - Chris Shields, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Forwards - Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (VC), Nicolas Pepe (C)

Note: The above ARS vs DNDK Dream11 prediction, ARS vs DNDK Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs DNDK Dream11 team and ARS vs DNDK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Arsenal Instagram